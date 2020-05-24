COVID-19: state of emergency renewed in Montreal
The state of emergency is extended until may 26 in Montreal.
Share
May 23, 2020 8: 27
Share
COVID-19: state of emergency renewed in Montreal
The canadian Press
PC
MONTREAL — not surprisingly, the executive committee of the Ville de Montréal has renewed the state of emergency, until 26 may, on the whole territory of the Montréal agglomeration, due to the pandemic of COVID-19.
Decreed the 27th of march last, the state of local emergency gives special powers to the metropolis to deal with the pandemic.
It was reported 349 cases of confirmed more in the region of Montreal Friday, for a total of 23 413 people infected. The Montreal area has half of the confirmed cases of the disease in Quebec.
The balance sheet presented Friday was state-of-46 141 people infected in the province, including 65 deaths, for a total of 3865 people who have succumbed to the COVID-19 since the beginning of the crisis last march.
Among the 1479 individuals hospitalized Friday, 171 patients were cared for on the intensive care unit.
The next update of Health Quebec should take place on a Saturday afternoon. However, there will be no press conferences by the prime minister François Legault and his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau, who took a break at the end of the week.
On Friday, the vice-premier of Québec Geneviève Guilbault and the minister of Culture, Nathalie Roy, have announced the reopening of the museums, countertops, lending libraries, and five cinéparcs of the province from the 29th of may.
The safety instructions, including the distance of two meters, should be applied at any time. The cinéparcs need to keep their play areas are closed and their restaurants will be able to provide that orders for take-out.
In addition, the recording studios and the recording of performances in the hall, without an audience, will be able to resume their activities starting June 1, by observing very strict rules, including maintaining a distance of two metres between the people on stage or in the studio, and the reduction of the technical team to a maximum of five people.