COVID-19, status: 4970 dead in Quebec
6 June 2020 11h24
Updated at 19h34
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus now stands at 4970 dead in Quebec.
Twenty-two new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, in addition to the 13 deaths occurring before the 30 may.
There were 226 new cases, for a total of 52 624, Saturday.
The number of hospitalizations has slipped to 49, at 981, and two less people were in the intensive care unit, or 129.
As of the date of Saturday, 11am, there were 97 infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 26 122. The balance sheet was on 5 569 cases in Laval and 7233 in the Montérégie region.
In Canada
According to the deputy chief of the public health agency of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, the laboratories across the country have made this day a screening test of the COVID-19 to more than 1.83 million people, about 5 % of them have got a positive result.
Up to now, there have been 95 057 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 7773 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial:
- 52 624 cases in Quebec, including 4970 death
- 30 202 cases in Ontario, including 2407 death
- 7138 case in Alberta, of which 146 deaths
- 2632 case in British Columbia, including 167 deaths
- 1058 case in Nova Scotia, including 61 deaths
- 650 cases in Saskatchewan, with 11 deaths
- 300 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths
- In 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths
- 136 cases in New Brunswick, including one fatality
- 27 event at l’île-du-Prince-Édouard, all healed
- 11 case in the Yukon, all healed
- five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed
- no case in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.