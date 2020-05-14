COVID-19: students will be able to request their delivery of emergency as soon as Friday [VIDEO]
The prime minister Justin Trudeau
13 may 2020 10: 49a.m.
Updated at 18h46
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The students will be able to request their delivery canadian emergency as soon as Friday. And despite the promises of the liberal government to the conservative opposition and bloquiste, the PCUE will be delivered as it was imagined at the outset.
This PCUE so will be 1250 $ per month to students who have not been able to find a summer job to finance their post-secondary education or who are recent graduates. There, the students will have law, even if they earn up to $ 1000 per month during the summer.
In making their request, students will be directed to a portal where will be displayed the available jobs. This is the only concession that the government has given to the conservative opposition who was worried to see the students prefer to receive money without doing anything.
“It is not going to require students to take a certain job, but they must affirm with their application (…) that they are actively looking for work,” said Employment minister, Carla Qualtrough, during a press conference, Wednesday afternoon.
The minister promised to “monitor the situation”, but it’s not in a “future” of change rule of 1000 $ beyond which the student would no longer be entitled to the PCUE.
The Bloc québécois continues to claim that the benefit is adjusted for earnings, to encourage the work.
In the Commons, during the weekly reporting period which are presented in person, a small group of elected officials, the chief bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet returned to the issue, without obtaining a direct response from the prime minister.
“In making this application, they will all be directed toward a job bank that we had set up to ensure that they are aware what are the jobs available. (…) I know that we will be able to count on the young people,” said Justin Trudeau.
As for the PCU, the registration of applications from university students will be on four days, from Friday, and depending on the month of birth. The college students and graduates of secondary schools can make their requests when their school year will be finished.
The government calculates that a million students will receive the PCUE for two, three or four months.
Another help for businesses
They are now 2 million canadian workers in 120 000 businesses to take advantage of the wage subsidy emergency, which provides 75 % of the salary of an employee, with a ceiling of $ 847 per week.
Businesses that do not qualify for this grant, prime minister Trudeau proposed to turn to the Fund for help and recovery regional (FARR), which can distribute 962 million $ “to assist small employers in rural areas or those who work in the tourism industry, or the seasonal industries”.
Quebec’s share of the RPSF amounts to 211 million $.
“If you have fallen between the cracks, whether as an entrepreneur (…), you do not have access to the wage subsidy or loan of $ 40,000, which is available to SMES, come see us. Come speak with your economic development agency because they will want to help you,” she said the minister of economic Development, Mélanie Joly, when she went to turn in front of the journalists.
Situation in NURSING homes
The neo-democrats believe that the solution to the NURSING homes is going through a federal law. The leader of the New democratic Party (NDP), Jagmeet Singh, wants to impose a “care guarantee” and “national standards”.
Without surprise, the bloquistes reject this idea. The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet, reminds us that it is a matter of provincial jurisdiction.
“One of the temptations to put the nose in what is not our business (…). The work of the federal, in a very clear way, it is to meet its obligation and to increase health transfers to the provinces and Quebec. More money and permanently”, demanded Mr. Blanchet.
Prime minister Trudeau has, until now, assured that it respects provincial jurisdiction in health and promised to help the provinces to “meet the challenges” of the CHSLD, without specifying how.
On Wednesday, he had no more details to offer, during his press conference.
“We have to do the necessary things now to help in NURSING homes, and this is what we are doing, and that is what is in focus. But actually, in the months and even years to come, we’ll have (we) consider the situation of our seniors across the country and improving the systems that support them. The federal government will have its role to play, but we will do so in collaboration and with respect for the competences of the provinces”, he repeated once again.
In the Commons, a few minutes later, it was the lesson of the neo-democrats.
“Maybe the fact that the NDP no longer has a lot of seats in Quebec has made him forget the importance of respecting the Constitution and the competences of the federal and provincial governments”, he said in English.
Mr. Blanchet then claimed, without success, that Mr. Trudeau repeated his remarks in French. “If you like it, give this music to my ears!”, him he launched.
Number of cases
There has been more than 1 169 000 tests administered in Canada up to now. About 6 % of them have detected the disease.
Up to now, there have been 72 196 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 5301 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial:
- 39 931 case in Quebec, of which 3220 death
- 21 236 cases in Ontario, 1765 deaths
- 6407 cases in Alberta, including 120 deaths
- 2376 case in British Columbia, including 132 deaths
- 1024 case in Nova Scotia, including 51 deaths
- 577 cases in Saskatchewan, including six deaths
- 290 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths
- In 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths
- 120 cases in New Brunswick, 118 cured
- 27 event at l’île-du-Prince-Édouard, all healed
- 11 case in the Yukon, all healed
- five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed
- no case in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
COVID-19: news of Justin Trudeau, may 13,
CPAC
OTTAWA WOULD like to EXTEND The BAN on TRAVEL to the NON-ESSENTIAL in THE UNITED STATES
Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that it was still too early for that Canada faces the challenges that will invariably be a reopening of the border with the United States.
The prime minister has however stated that he was not yet ready to announce an extension of the ban on travel, non-essential, which is officially in force for a week yet.
Ottawa and Washington had agreed in march of restrictions on cross border travel. This agreement has since been renewed for another month, until may 21. A source familiar with the ongoing discussions between the two capitals has indicated to The canadian Press that Ottawa asked Washington for a new 30-day extension of the current ban.
The source, who was not authorized to publicly share details of the talks, has said that it will probably take several days before the White House formally accepts the request for an extension of the agreement until 21 June.
“At this moment, we make decisions for the moment,” said Mr. Trudeau when we spoke to him about the possibility of keeping the border closed even after the June 21, irrespective of the wishes of the United States, who are grappling with the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the world.
Ottawa actually has to deal with figures are inevitable: more than one million active cases in the United States – 42 % of the balance sheet in the world – and a number of dead approaching Wednesday, the 83 000, an increase of over a thousand every day. Dr. Theresa Tam, director-in-chief of the public health agency of Canada, believes that, given the severity of the epidemic in the United States, Ottawa will have to exercise “extreme caution” when it comes time to relax the current restrictions.
The canadian government must also deal with the emergency policy unrestrained in the United States, a large part of the White House and States ruled by republicans, to reopen businesses and ease restrictions on mobility, often in disregard of the directives of the administration of Donald Trump.
Of the States in a hurry
All the world is not in such a hurry, however. In New York, which accounts for one-quarter of the cases of COVID-19 in the United States, governor Andrew Cuomo still has a foot firmly on the brake. The reopening there will be slow, with careful monitoring of variables such as admissions to hospital and increased testing.
But the Montana is below Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, has experienced a steady decline in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the last few weeks: its guidelines for containment have been cancelled two weeks ago.
Ohio, which shares lake Erie with Ontario, has reopened its shops on Tuesday and has allowed some industries to resume their activities. Pennsylvania’s neighbor has also started to relax its restrictions, mainly in the north of the State border with the province of Ontario.
But all of this is happening in a context of great uncertainty – and even dread. Rick Bright, ousted last month from the direction of the u.s. Office of biomedical research, after clashes with the administration Trump, should prevent the Congress on Thursday that without a national strategy, the United States would know “in the winter the most black in modern history”, reported CNN.
It is necessary to speak
According to Kathryn Friedman, professor of law at the University of Buffalo and an expert on canada-u.s., Ottawa and Washington will need to ensure that their goals and motivations are granted. “I think it would be very difficult if, for example, Canada was initially as a guide to health and safety, and that the United States were guided by the economic recovery”, she estimated.
The regional leaders and local, will also need to maintain close contact. The premier of British Columbia, John Horgan, and the governor of the State of Washington neighbor, Jay Inslee, are in regular contact, she noted, then that governor Cuomo and the premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, are not.
“Some argue strongly that the State of New York, Quebec and Ontario share at least some information on the state of their situation and how they intend to déconfiner and on their specific concerns.” The canadian Press