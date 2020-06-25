COVID-19: test negative for the employee of the QLP to the national Assembly
Taking no chance, the national Assembly had claimed to have made up a list of the people with whom the researcher had been in close contact in order to facilitate the investigation of the public health.
24 June 2020 17: 31
Updated at 18h09
The canadian Press
The researcher of the liberal Party in the national Assembly said on Tuesday feel the symptoms of the COVID-19 has finally got a negative result.
The new possible cases of coronavirus in Parliament had caused the surprise among the elect, and the immediate suspension of the detailed study of the project of law 44.
The office of the prime minister had said to follow the situation closely, without, however, advise to François Legault to go and get tested.
For its part, the Parti québécois had quickly given instructions Tuesday, to “all members of the team,” which had been able to find in the vicinity of the researcher in question to go and get tested as soon as possible.
This episode will have helped the national Assembly and the political parties to test the protocol in place to deal with the coronavirus.
Under this protocol, any person who has symptoms, such as cough, fever and breathing difficulties, can not enter the Assembly and must comply with isolation of 14 days.
A detailed study of the project of law 44 on the green Fund should continue Thursday.
A sign that the threat is being taken seriously, visitors are still not allowed in the House of the people, three months after the beginning of the pandemic.