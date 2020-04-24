COVID-19: the Avignon Festival in France cancelled

Enterteiment

COVID-19: le Festival d’Avignon en France annulé

The Avignon Festival in 2016

13 April, 2020 20: 15

Updated at 23h43

Agence France-Presse

PARIS — The Avignon Festival, the most famous festival theatre in the world, scheduled from 3 to 23 July in the south of France, has been cancelled due to the health crisis of sars coronavirus, said Monday the organizers.

“The conditions are not now ripe for unfolding the 74th edition”, they write in a press release, after having “taken note of the declarations of the president of the Republic”. The French president Emmanuel Macron explained Monday night that the festivals could not take place before at least mid-July.

Le Soleil

