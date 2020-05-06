COVID-19: the balance sheet is increasing at the Jeffery Hale Hospital
Photo: Jeffery Hale Hospital via Google Maps
The disease so far, has been 13 fatalities at this location.
The new coronavirus continues to sow death in the Jeffery Hale Hospital, Quebec city.
The integrated Center for academic health and social services (CIUSSS) of the National Capital has confirmed on Tuesday that four new deaths from the COVID-19 had occurred on its territory during the previous 24 hours, all at the Jeffery Hale Hospital.
Since the beginning of the crisis, the COVID-19 resulted in 65 people in the death on the territory of the Capitale-Nationale region, half of which, 37, to the hospital located on the chemin Sainte-Foy.
The territory of the Capitale-Nationale region has 961 people infected with coronavirus. At Jeffery Hale, 93 users and 91 employees have so far undergone a positive test.
There are a dozen days, the regional director of public Health of the CIUSSS of the Capitale-Nationale, François Desbiens, has estimated that it would take two or three weeks, even four, before the end of the outbreak, to the Jeffery Hale Hospital, because of the length of the incubation period of the coronavirus.
The Jeffery Hale Hospital, located in the Saint-Sacrament, offers a variety of services of primary health care in French and in English. It is home to a day centre for the elderly ; geriatrics is a medical specialty.
Elsewhere on the territory of the Capitale-Nationale region, the health crisis that is rampant in the Maison Paul-Triquet located on the street of Belmont, not far from the Jeffery Hale Hospital, is also attracting the concern. On Tuesday, 33 users and 32 employees of the NURSING homes had been tested positive to the COVID-19.
The disease so far, has been 13 fatalities at this location.