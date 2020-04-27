COVID-19: the bar of the 200 000 dead, crossed in the world
More than 2.9 million cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in 193 countries and territories. The epidemic has already killed over 200 000 people in the world.
April 26, 2020 8h21
Updated at 22: 27
Thomas Perroteau
Agence France-Presse
MADRID — The four european countries most affected by the pandemic coronavirus had Sunday of balance sheets daily deaths in sharp decline, at a time when Europe is beginning cautiously to exit the containment in the face of an epidemic that has already killed over 200 000 people in the world.
After six weeks cooped up among them, the small Spanish were able to Sunday again to play in the street. Days and days they waited for it ! “The children are up early asking when we were going to go out in the street,” said Miguel Lopez, a father of two children aged six and three years in Madrid.
“We played hide-and-seek, and we did the race. We found a ladybug that was lost, and she was in the middle of the ants,” explained ravi Ricardo, the elder.
But the restrictions are still numerous : the children do not have the right to play with neighbors, or away from over a kilometre from their home, or go out without adult supervision. The duration is limited to an hour, and the parks remain closed.
Downward trend in Europe
Spain, the third country most affected in the world by the pandemic party of China in late 2019, with 23 190 deaths, had to adopt one of the plans of containment of the strictest in the world.
Result, the country has recorded Sunday its balance sheet, the lowest since march 20, with 288 deaths in 24 hours. A trend observed on the same day in other european countries such as Italy, the second is the most affected country in the world, where 260 people died, either the total, the lowest since 14 march.
The same is true in France with a turnover decrease (242 deaths in 24 hours) or still in the Uk, with 413 dead at the hospital, the lowest figure since the end of march, although it does not take into account the retirement homes where many thousands of elderly people have died, according to representatives of the sector.
Switzerland is preparing to re-open partially some of its shops on Monday.
Subject to compliance with the measures-barriers, first of all, hairdressers, physiotherapists, doctors, massage parlors, florists, garden centres and nurseries which will re-open their doors.
“It’s great […], we will try to réattaquer nicely,” says Florian, the manager of the “Barbier de Lausanne in Geneva. The living room will be cleaned “with great blows of bombs disinfectant”, “there will be two meters of distance between the hairdressers, we are going to wear the mask and we also expect the visors. And then of course, there will be no waiting room, so we will look for the people in the street”.
Doubts about the immunity
The output of the confinement remains a puzzle for the planet, in expectation of the discovery of a vaccine or a remedy, which alone, according to the world health Organization (WHO), may help to curb the pandemic.
In Spain, the containment has been extended until may 9, inclusive. The government will introduce on Tuesday a plan of easing envisaged from mid-may.
On the same day, the French prime minister Édouard Philippe unveiled its “national strategy plan déconfinement”, which is scheduled to start on 11 may, including a re-opening controversial schools.
Italy also must itemize them in the beginning of the week the measures it intends to rely on the 4 may. The schools will remain closed, however, until September.
Elsewhere, in Africa, the State of Lagos, the economic capital of Nigeria, for its part, announced on Sunday to impose the wearing of the mask, which will also enter into force as of may 1, in South Africa, when the restrictions are relaxed somewhat.
In view of a déconfinement, some countries put in place programmes of serological tests, such as Italy which is going to launch a campaign on 150 000 people.
But WHO has showered the hopes of those who bet on a possible immunity of people who have been faced with the coronavirus to facilitate the déconfinement, via the issuance of “passports immune”.
Without excluding the possibility that such immunity may exist, the organization has pointed out that”there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from the COVID-19 and who have antibodies to be immune against a second infection.”
Dead bodies in the toilet
At the head of the countries paying the heaviest price : the United States, who have counted more than 53 000 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic.
In New York, the city most affected in the world with more than 15 000 people dead, the important banking sector is planning to extend indefinitely the telework.
In the capital of the american economy, the view of refrigerated trucks are used as temporary morgues recalled terrible memories to Maggie Dubris. “I remembered the morgue stood at the World Trade Center after the attacks of 11 September 2001.
In the port city of ecuador to Guayaquil, the most affected in Latin America, it is another vision of horror, which haunts the nights of a caregiver : at the hospital where he works, “open the toilet door with all the dead bodies piled here for lack of space elsewhere.
In this context, the world leaders are still struggling to find a collective response to the worst crisis in health and economic since the Second world War.
“A fact of life”
On Friday, the muslim world began the fasting month of ramadan without prayers, collective or shared meals : the doors of the mosques to remain closed and the family gatherings are prohibited.
But the fear remains that violations promote a new rise of the pandemic, particularly in Pakistan, where the faithful flocked to the mosques in spite of the recommendations for health.
Saudi Arabia has partially relaxed Sunday his curfew total. With the exception in particular of the holy city of Mecca.
In a world faced with the recession, some companies take their pin of the game.
As the giants of the technology Amazon, Google, or Facebook, whose traffic is comparable to that of a New Year.
In Bangladesh, however, it is in violation of the rules of containment that hundreds of textile workshops have re-opened, for fear of losing market share. “We have to accept the coronavirus as a fact of life,” says Mohammad Hatem, a leader of the branch.
The indentation of humanity continues to the joys of wildlife : in Istanbul, dolphins frolic in the Bosphorus, usually full of boats. With Philippe Schwab in Paris and the offices of the AFP in the world