COVID-19: the beginning of the reconfinement in Melbourne, three million cases in the United States
The United States remains by far the country most affected by the pandemic, both in number of cases and number of deaths.
July 8, 2020 10h51
Updated at 23h13
WASHINGTON — The pandemic of coronavirus, which is accelerating on a global scale according to the WHO, obliges Australia to reconfiner Thursday, the five million inhabitants of Melbourne, the second largest city in the country, whereas the United States have exceeded the threshold of three million people infected.
Far behind the staggering recorded by the most affected countries such as the United States and Brazil, Australia – which has about 9 000 new cases and 106 deaths – recorded an increase of cases in Melbourne (south-east), with more than a hundred new infections daily. An outbreak is in the eyes of the authorities of that country, who seemed to have managed to control the epidemic of COVID-19.
The five million inhabitants of the metropolis were therefore ordered to be confined again for six weeks, starting from midnight in the night from Wednesday to Thursday.
They will have to stay in them unless for professional reasons, to do physical exercise, get to medical appointments or to buy products of first necessity. Such measures had only recently been lifted.
Restaurants and cafés will no longer be able to serve dishes to take away, while the gym and the cinemas will again have to close.
According to Daniel Andrews, Premier of the State of Victoria of which Melbourne is the capital, it is the only possible solution because otherwise, “potentially”, there will be “thousands and thousands of cases of” extra”.
In anticipation of the reconfinement, the shelves of supermarkets have been robbed Wednesday. “As frustrating as it might be, I support [the confinement] – but replace me with the question in six weeks”, was launched at theAFP Michael Albert, a resident of Melbourne.
“Never back down”
After their divorce with the world health Organization (WHO) – qualified Wednesday by Germany of “setbacks” in the face of the pandemic that has claimed more than 545, 000 deaths in the world – the United States remains the country most severely affected by the disease, number of infections as well as the number of deaths.
The epidemic has done to date 132 195 died in the first world economic power, and 3 046 351 cases of contamination had been detected Wednesday night.
After a stabilization of the epidemic in its early households, including in New York, the country is facing since a few weeks an outbreak of infections in the South and the West. Several States have been forced to suspend their process of déconfinement.
“We went upstairs, we never back down to the base level, and here we are in the process of going back”, was concerned that Anthony Fauci, the highest expert in infectious diseases of the u.s. government.
In this tense context, the WHO has warned against the likely ability of the virus to be transmitted by the airborne route, especially in public places, that is to say, much more contagious than originally envisaged.