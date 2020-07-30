Brazil has surpassed the 90 000 deaths related to the COVID-19.
July 29, 2020 22h51
Updated at 23h54
COVID-19: the Brazil and the United States cross caps macabre
Sebastien Duval — Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — The two countries most affected by the pandemic coronavirus have reached Wednesday, caps macabre, the United States in excess of the 150 000 dead, and the Brazil crossing for his part, the bar 90 000 deaths related to the COVID-19.
The epidemic is very severe in the largest country in Latin America, which records an average of more than 1 000 deaths per day on seven days slippery since the start of July.
For its part, the world’s leading power, which had announced in late February its first death linked to the new coronavirus, lamented the fact that five months later than 150 000 casualties, the equivalent of the city of Savannah, Georgia.
After having experienced an improvement towards the end of the spring, the United States see since the end of June the epidemic is starting to increase again, particularly in the south and west of the country, where many States had quickly relaxed their measures of confinement, as it was called in his greeting president Donald Trump.
Faced with the slowness of the screening tests and to deficiencies in the follow-up of contacts of infected persons, the tourist Florida has registered Wednesday she only 216 new deaths in 24 hours, a record for this State.
In total, the country recorded Wednesday, nearly 1 in 270 people dead in one day, and more than 68 000 new cases, dating back to the levels recorded in the past two weeks, after a slight decrease during the weekend.