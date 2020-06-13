COVID-19: the Brazil becomes the second country with the most deaths
Brazil became on Friday the second country in the world, behind the United States for the number of deaths from the coronavirus, with 41 828 deaths.
Share
June 12, 2020 18h47
Share
COVID-19: the Brazil becomes the second country with the most deaths
AFP
Agence France-Presse
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil is now Friday, the second country in the world, behind the United States for the number of deaths from the coronavirus, surpassing the United Kingdom with 41 828 deaths, according to data published by the ministry of Health.
These figures, which for the scientific community are significantly higher in reality, reported an increase of 909 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The largest country in Latin America, with a population of 212 million inhabitants, is also the second for the number of infections, behind the United States, with 828 810 case.
The propagation of the coronavirus is so far from being controlled in Brazil, three and a half months after the first case of contamination, on the 26th of February, in Sao Paulo, and while this metropolis, such as Rio, have initiated the resumption of economic and commercial activity.
The State of Sao Paulo and its population of 46 million is by far the most affected, with a quarter of the dead of all the land (10 368) and 167 900 contamination confirmed.
Then comes the one in Rio de Janeiro, with 7 417 deaths and nearly 78 000 cases of contamination.
The United Kingdom had registered on Friday evening 41 481 dead of the COVID-19, virus appeared in China at the end of last year.