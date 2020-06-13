COVID-19: the Brazil, the second country the most mournful, new wave feared in the United States

Brazil became on Friday the second country in the world, behind the United States for the number of deaths from the coronavirus, with 41 828 deaths.

June 12, 2020 18h47

Updated at 23h22

AFP

Agence France-Presse

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil is now Friday, the second-largest country in the world the most grief-stricken by the pandemic COVID-19 behind the United States, where several States are experiencing a influx of new patients, which raises fears of a second wave of contaminations.

With 41 828 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic, Brazil has surpassed the Uk in number of deaths from the coronavirus. The largest country in Latin America, a giant in the 212 million inhabitants, is also the second for the number of infections is recorded behind the United States, with 828 810 case.

“The situation in Brazil is alarming, all States are affected,” said Friday Mike Ryan, the director issues a health emergency the world health Organization (WHO). “The health system is not fully saturated, but in some areas there is a strong pressure on the bed occupancy in intensive care”, he added.

The president of the brazilian extreme right-wing Jair Bolsonaro, which minimizes the pandemic from the beginning, and advocated the resumption of economic activities, has sparked an outcry after he called Thursday evening to the population of the filming of the hospitals to verify their occupation, putting in doubt the lack of ventilators and beds in intensive care reported by caregivers.

Still in Latin America, the epicentre of the pandemic, with nearly 75 000 dead in total, Mexico and Chile have recorded on Friday, their worst daily figures. Mexico totals 5 222 deaths, and the Chile 2 870.

After you have reached a plateau, the United States (more than 114 000 deaths) are facing an increase in cases in several States where the activity has restarted as early as April. For all that, “we can not turn the economy again,” said the Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Same scenario in South Africa, where the number of new cases jumped to over 10,000 in a day, reaching almost 62 000 Friday, a week after the release of the containment.

In total, the COVID-19 has done more than 425 282 people dead and infected more than 7.6 million people in the world, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources Saturday 01: 30 GMT.

Accused of having poorly managed the health crisis, or act at the wrong moment, governments find themselves on the bench of the accused everywhere in the world.

Chile recorded Friday its worst daily figures and totals 2 870 death.

AP Esteban Felix

Could there be a resurgence of the epidemic of COVID-19 in the countries where it originated, here’s six months ? The municipality of Beijing was shut down Friday, two markets, and to postpone the start of elementary school students after the emergence of three new cases in the chinese capital.

In Europe, the hour of the accounts seems to have sounded.

The Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte was heard Friday for nearly three hours on the management by his government from the crisis of the sars coronavirus by the prosecutor of Bergamo, martyr city of Lombardy and is the epicentre of the epidemic which has caused nearly 34,000 deaths in the peninsula. The central government and the leaders lombards blame for the exponential rise of the virus in this region, and the saturation of the hospital system.

Anger is rising also in France, where a sixty complaints have been filed against members of the government.

The former minister of Economy, Arnaud Montebourg, has estimated Friday that the French State had been “lamentable” and that “many of the deaths could have been avoided”.

In Britain, the airlines British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair have decided to sue the government to try to put an end to the quatorzaine imposed on travelers arriving in the United Kingdom at the approach of the summer season, at a time when the Office for national statistics revealed that GDP has fallen from 20.4% in April.

Humanitarian Crises

The epidemic threatens to cause a humanitarian crisis in cascade. Last date: the hundreds of thousands of sailors stranded in the sea, some of the “last 15 months”, because of the restrictions related to the pandemic, ” said the secretary-general of the UN Antonio Guterres, calling on all countries to facilitate their release. The maritime transport, which is crucial, is more than 80% of world trade.

In Iran, the authorities have again urged the public to wear a mask in public while the epidemic is still progressing in the hardest-hit country in the Middle East.

In Iran, the most affected country in the Middle East, the authorities have again urged the public to wear a mask in public.

AFP, Stringer

After unscrewing Thursday on fears of a second wave in the United States, the stock Exchanges of asia and europe picked themselves up on Friday, and Wall Street ended higher (Dow Jones +1,90%, Nasdaq +1.01 per cent).

In Europe, the situation continues to improve. Also, as early as 15 June, movement restrictions should be lifted within the EU by three quarters of the member States. As of Monday, Germany will lift its border controls, and Norway will open to the nordic countries, subject to conditions. France has announced that it will be reopened gradually its external borders of the Schengen area from 1 July.

Eyes mild to tourists

In this perspective, the countries most dependent on the summer period are the eyes soft to foreigners. “The were Greek, it is more than the sea and the sun… it is a state of mind,” promises Greece, where the first tourists are expected to land on Monday.

“Spain is waiting for you”, launched Madrid, while the first Spanish region, Galicia (north-west), will be totally déconfinée Monday – with, however, wearing a mask mandatory until a future vaccine.

It does not yet exist, but the european Commission welcomed on Friday having received a “clear political backing” of member States in the idea of purchase contracts in advance, which would allow the EU preferential access to future vaccine and laboratories to invest in production capacity.

“Spain is waiting for you”, launched in Madrid to try to attract the tourists.

AP Emilio Morenatti

The EU appears much more divided on his economic stimulus plan, which plans to distribute 750 billion euros in the form of grants and loans. France, hoping to an agreement, for July, has initiated bilateral discussions with the netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and Austria, attached to the fiscal discipline and reserved on the plan.

The return to the normal rest thus far, but football fans, the Italian had to content themselves with the resumption of matches this weekend. A minute of silence in memory of the victims of the coronavirus will be respected prior to each meeting.

The stage of Bergamo, symbolically chosen for the occasion, hosted Friday night a legend: Juventus Turin against AC Milan in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup (0-0, Milan eliminated).

The Turkish championship has also resumed Friday with two meetings behind closed doors, after almost three months of suspension.

As to the London Fashion Week, it opened Friday for the first time without parades: it takes place online.

