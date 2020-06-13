COVID-19: the Brazil, the second country the most mournful, new wave feared in the United States

Brazil became on Friday the second country in the world, behind the United States for the number of deaths from the coronavirus, with 41 828 deaths.
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil is now Friday, the second-largest country in the world the most grief-stricken by the pandemic COVID-19 behind the United States, where several States are experiencing a influx of new patients, which raises fears of a second wave of contaminations.
With 41 828 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic, Brazil has surpassed the Uk in number of deaths from the coronavirus. The largest country in Latin America, a giant in the 212 million inhabitants, is also the second for the number of infections is recorded behind the United States, with 828 810 case.
“The situation in Brazil is alarming, all States are affected,” said Friday Mike Ryan, the director issues a health emergency the world health Organization (WHO). “The health system is not fully saturated, but in some areas there is a strong pressure on the bed occupancy in intensive care”, he added.
The president of the brazilian extreme right-wing Jair Bolsonaro, which minimizes the pandemic from the beginning, and advocated the resumption of economic activities, has sparked an outcry after he called Thursday evening to the population of the filming of the hospitals to verify their occupation, putting in doubt the lack of ventilators and beds in intensive care reported by caregivers.
Still in Latin America, the epicentre of the pandemic, with nearly 75 000 dead in total, Mexico and Chile have recorded on Friday, their worst daily figures. Mexico totals 5 222 deaths, and the Chile 2 870.
After you have reached a plateau, the United States (more than 114 000 deaths) are facing an increase in cases in several States where the activity has restarted as early as April. For all that, “we can not turn the economy again,” said the Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Same scenario in South Africa, where the number of new cases jumped to over 10,000 in a day, reaching almost 62 000 Friday, a week after the release of the containment.
In total, the COVID-19 has done more than 425 282 people dead and infected more than 7.6 million people in the world, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources Saturday 01: 30 GMT.
Accused of having poorly managed the health crisis, or act at the wrong moment, governments find themselves on the bench of the accused everywhere in the world.