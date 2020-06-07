COVID-19: the Brazil threat out of the WHO, the crisis is quiet elsewhere

The president of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro has threatened on Friday to leave the world health Organization (WHO).

June 5, 2020 23h07

Pascale Trouillaud

Agence France-Presse

RIO DE JANEIRO — The president of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro has threatened on Friday to leave the world health Organization (WHO), in spite of a health situation which continues to worsen, the opposite of Europe and the United States, where the epidemic seems to finally mark the not.

“I tell you here, the United States are parties to the WHO, we think, in the future,” he said to the press in Brasilia. “Or WHO works free of bias, ideological, or we leave too. We don’t need outside people to give their feeling about health here”.

The giant south american is from Thursday, the third country with the most deaths, with more than 34 000 deaths listed. A “time bomb”, according to a doctor-infectiologist at the Paraguay border Brazil. This country reaffirmed on Friday to reopen its border with a State where “the situation is fairly chaotic”, according to its director of health watch.

Further north, the american president Donald Trump has assured Friday that the United States had “largely overcome” the crisis, based on the good employment figures.

Commenting on the unemployment figures in may (to 13.3%, while the most pessimistic feared almost 20%), Donald Trump has boasted about the “strength” of the u.s. economy. “This strength has enabled us to overcome this horrible pandemic, we have largely overcome”, he said during a press conference at the White House.

In California, for example, the filming of cinema and television may be resumed from 12 June.

The same optimism in Europe, where life resumes its rights. Before the Ireland on Monday, the lifting of restrictions imposed by the coronavirus continues Saturday in France, where the epidemic is now “controlled” according to the health authorities.

Mask mandatory

Iconic place in the country and one of the most visited in the world, the palace of Versailles, near Paris, reopens Saturday after more than 82 days of confinement. With mask mandatory, and the number of visitors limited.

Less prestigious but equally iconic, the casino of Monaco has opened also its doors, three months after its closure. “Aperto?”: the first customer to ask if it was open and to pass through the entrance of the casino and its 28 columns of the Second Empire was an Italian.

The palace of Versailles, near Paris, reopens Saturday after more than 82 days of confinement.

AFP Stephane De Sakutin

Elsewhere in Europe, one also wants to believe in it, and the measures of déconfinement multiply. Ireland will proceed as early as Monday, in relief, with the reopening of all the shops, outside shopping malls, in waiting for the end to restrictions on travel on June 29.

Switzerland has decided his side on Friday to reopen earlier than expected its borders with all the countries of the EU on 15 June, a measure demanded by Italy, whose border with its neighbour in the Alps was to remain closed until at least 6 July.

Progressive reopening

The Czech Republic has also decided to re-open its borders with Austria and Germany, ten days earlier than expected. The european ministers of Interior agreed on Friday to coordinate a progressive reopening of the EU’s external borders and the Schengen area, which, however, is not expected before the 1st of July. The decision is up to each member State.

The caution is. On Friday, WHO was released on Friday new guidelines on the wearing of the mask, it is now recommended that in the case of “transmission widespread,” and when it is difficult to maintain a physical distance, “for example in public transport, in shops and in other places closed or very busy”.

The WHO has published new guidelines on the wearing of the mask, which is recommended in the case of “transmission is widespread,” and when it is difficult to maintain a physical distance.

AFP Oli Scarff

On the processing side, the controversy continues on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. It only shows “no beneficial effect” for the sick of the COVID-19, according to the officials of the clinical trial british Recovery, which were announced in a press release the judgment in the “immediate” inclusion of new patients for this treatment.

Recovery, the first clinical trial major to deliver strong results expected, was one of the only ones not to have suspended his tests on hydroxychloroquine after a controversial paper in the journal The Lancet, removed since. This publication pointed the finger at the inefficiency, or even the detrimental effect, of the molecule.

