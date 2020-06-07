COVID-19: the Brazil threat out of the WHO, the crisis is quiet elsewhere
The president of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro has threatened on Friday to leave the world health Organization (WHO).
June 5, 2020 23h07
Pascale Trouillaud
Agence France-Presse
RIO DE JANEIRO — The president of Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro has threatened on Friday to leave the world health Organization (WHO), in spite of a health situation which continues to worsen, the opposite of Europe and the United States, where the epidemic seems to finally mark the not.
“I tell you here, the United States are parties to the WHO, we think, in the future,” he said to the press in Brasilia. “Or WHO works free of bias, ideological, or we leave too. We don’t need outside people to give their feeling about health here”.
The giant south american is from Thursday, the third country with the most deaths, with more than 34 000 deaths listed. A “time bomb”, according to a doctor-infectiologist at the Paraguay border Brazil. This country reaffirmed on Friday to reopen its border with a State where “the situation is fairly chaotic”, according to its director of health watch.
Further north, the american president Donald Trump has assured Friday that the United States had “largely overcome” the crisis, based on the good employment figures.
Commenting on the unemployment figures in may (to 13.3%, while the most pessimistic feared almost 20%), Donald Trump has boasted about the “strength” of the u.s. economy. “This strength has enabled us to overcome this horrible pandemic, we have largely overcome”, he said during a press conference at the White House.
In California, for example, the filming of cinema and television may be resumed from 12 June.
The same optimism in Europe, where life resumes its rights. Before the Ireland on Monday, the lifting of restrictions imposed by the coronavirus continues Saturday in France, where the epidemic is now “controlled” according to the health authorities.
Mask mandatory
Iconic place in the country and one of the most visited in the world, the palace of Versailles, near Paris, reopens Saturday after more than 82 days of confinement. With mask mandatory, and the number of visitors limited.
Less prestigious but equally iconic, the casino of Monaco has opened also its doors, three months after its closure. “Aperto?”: the first customer to ask if it was open and to pass through the entrance of the casino and its 28 columns of the Second Empire was an Italian.