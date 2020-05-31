COVID-19: the death of an employee of a residence of Orleans
An employee of the care home, long-term care Community Madonna is deceased.
Julien Paquette
The great reaper has struck once more among the Ottawans with the COVID-19 Friday. An employee of the care home, long-term Care community Madonna is deceased.
“We were devastated to learn that an attendant to recipients of community Care Madonna died yesterday” said in a written statement Sienna Living, the owner of this home in Orleans.
“This member of our team was hospitalized since April 18 after being infected with the COVID-19. We had hoped that he could completely heal, complications led to his death,” adds Sienna Living room.
Recall that the situation in the establishment had pushed two liberal deputies of the federal capital to request an intervention by the government of Ontario at the beginning of the month of may. It is a second employee of the place to lose life, while 43 residents died of COVID-19, according to figures compiled by SPO.
As she had stated after the release of the provincial elected officials, the chief medical officer of Ottawa public Health (OPS), Vera Etches, reiterates that the support of the hospital network in the direction of community Care Madonna allows you to neutralize the outbreak of the virus in this residence.
“The person who has died has been infected several weeks ago, explains Dr. Etches. Practices in the internal of the residence is improved.”
This death has been confirmed Right in the middle of the afternoon by Sienna Living room. As it has occurred recently, it has not been recorded on Friday in the update of the epidemiological daily OPS.
It is reported, however, 7 new positive results in a screening test in this document of the SPO.
In total, 1937 people have received a diagnosis for the COVID-19 in the federal capital, of which 1559 are now healed and, unfortunately, the 240 who had died.
So there are 138 active cases known to the virus in Ottawa, 36 people hospitalized.
“The person who has died has been infected several weeks ago. Practices in the internal of the residence is improved. ”
Dr. Vera Etches
Remain vigilant
There are still “a substantial risk that the number of infections starts to increase,” warns the senior clinician of the clinical epidemiology Program at the research Institute of the Ottawa hospital, Doug Manual.
“If we have the second wave as feared, this will be exponential, as we saw at the beginning of the month of march,” insists Dr. Manuel.
This last wishes as Ottawa residents continue to be cautious when they get out of the house to avoid the COVID-19 to resume the hair of the beast in the federal capital. He argues that the number of persons immunized after having contracted the virus is relatively low.
“We were so good at controlling the transmission of the COVID-19 that there are still a large number of vulnerable people to be infected,” says Doug Manuel.
Pilot project in the bay Mooney’s
The general manager of Recreation, Culture and Facilities of the City of Ottawa, Dan Chenier, announced Friday afternoon that the municipality has initiated a pilot project in the park of the bay Mooney’s, to help citizens take advantage of the green spaces while respecting the safety distance physical.
Have you seen the circles #distanciationphysique d’#OttVille park Mooney’s Bay? Go in a circle free and luxuriate in the sun, remaining at a distance of 2 m from the other! Take advantage of moments to the outside and prevent the spread. Info : https://t.co/QB2XSc51QW pic.twitter.com/ondYHGMaBf
— City of Ottawa (@ottawaville) May 29, 2020
“It is a place that has been rather problematic this week during the heat wave,” said Mr. Chenier.
Circles with a diameter of 7 feet have been painted in the grass of this park for facilitating the practice of distancing physical. The circles are about 12 feet apart from each other.
City employees will be on site over the next few days to follow the evolution of the situation. If this initiative helps reduce the number of gatherings of more than five people, the experience could be repeated elsewhere in the federal capital, says Dan Chenier.
A sixth confirmed case in the drivers of OC Transpo
A sixth case of COVID-19 was confirmed Friday at the drivers of OC Transpo.
The carrier says that the driver in question has worked for the last time on 24 may. It would have started to experience symptoms on may 25.
“The operator received the test COVID-19, may 27 and continues to isolate himself at home,” says the boss of OC Transpo, John Manconi.
OC Transpo is working with Ottawa public Health to conduct contact tracing of people who have been or may have been in close contact with the employee.
Mr. Manconi stresses that the key dates are may 23 and 24, or 48 hours before the employee would have felt the first symptoms.
OC Transpo continues to identify the vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning.
Recall that a maintenance employee, an ambassador of the Line of the Confederation, and a special agent of the OC Transpo have also contracted the coronavirus.
With Jean-Simon Milette, The Right