COVID-19: the difficult supply of personal protective equipment in Canada
Share
May 27, 2020
Updated may 28, 2020 to 0h02
Share
COVID-19: the difficult supply of personal protective equipment in Canada
Stephanie Levitz
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA – When the Trudeau government announced with great fanfare this week that the auto giant General Motors would manufacture 10 million surgical masks, it has omitted a detail that testifies to a long way to go in Canada’s battle against the COVID-19: these millions of masks will be manufactured on a one-year period.
It will be the same for a large part of the millions of gloves, gowns and litres of disinfectant for the hands that are part of the supply, in bulk, by the federal government, of personal protective equipment to help slow the spread of the COVID-19.
While these devices are distributed upon their arrival in Canada – 42-loads of planes to this day, said the government this week, in fact, many orders will not be able to meet the pressing demand. But the main problem is the unpredictable nature of the virus, admitted this week the federal minister for Supply, Anita Anand, in an interview with The canadian Press.
“Therefore, our approach has been to order additional equipment, in addition to the requests of the provinces and territories, so that we are ready if there is a second wave and that we have need of respirators, for example.”
At the beginning of the pandemic in Canada, it is very much the number of these respirators. Hospitals and the general population were found with horror that in other countries, a shortage of respirators to treat the most severe form of the disease could have tragic consequences.
It is mid-march that the public health authorities and governments have begun to enact the great confinement in Canada. The hospitals, the provinces and the federal government rushed to the markets to purchase the required equipment. As well, Ottawa has ordered nearly 30,000 respirators; only 203 came from. Fortunately, the measures of distancing physics have largely avoided the overflow to the intensive care unit of hospitals, said this week the federal responsible public health, dr. Theresa Tam.
At the same time, the shortage of other protective equipment is attributed to outbreaks disastrous in accommodation centres, and long-term care, especially in Quebec and Ontario. The soldiers called to the rescue in ontario homes have documented how the staff used the personal protective equipment, or used it poorly, in part because of the scarcity and costs.
Up where to store?
The question then becomes: at what point does the Canada will there be enough? A firm of Ottawa estimates that the demand in Canada for disposable masks will exceed 3.3 billion over the next year.
The conservatives argue that liberals need to be more clear on the details of the acquisitions and their provenance. They point out that the government has reduced to three times his orders of N95 masks, a piece of equipment crucial to the health care staff in first line.
It was later learned that a chinese supplier had sold millions of masks that were then rejected by the authorities because they did not meet the canadian standards.
“The liberals clearly have problems in relation to the purchase of personal protective equipment and are not transparent with Canadians”, said in an email the spokesperson conservative in terms of supply, Kelly Block.
The minister Anand responded on Tuesday that hundreds of thousands of new masks have arrived from and that it had strengthened the examinations of quality assurance.
National Production
This is where the second piece of the puzzle: the increase in the supply of equipment manufactured in Canada.
The shortages were revealed weak links in the supply chain of Canada, the government is trying to address by encouraging canadian firms to reorient their production to be able to manufacture – the raw materials up to finished products.
More than 6,300 companies in canada have raised their hand to help produce the equipment related to the pandemic, stated in an interview the minister of Innovation, Navdeep Bains. And more than 700 of them if there are updates since. “What we want to do, at the bottom, this is not only the strengthening national capacities for today but also for tomorrow”, he said.
The minister Anand recalls that the long-term capacity is also reflected by the granting of long-term contracts. So, last Friday, a contract was awarded to the company Medicom, based in Montreal, to produce 20 million N95 masks and 24 million surgical masks per year from this summer – but over the next 10 years.