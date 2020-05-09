COVID-19: the doc who bothers

“Open!” “Pile up to two metres, crossing someone on the sidewalk, the driveways to one-way at the grocery store, the employees of the pharmacy wearing a mask and a visor, the distancing of children in school, it’s no use. It is the collective hysteria.” On Twitter, Dr. Mathieu Bernier bother. His tweets cause it, he knows it. And it is assumed. Interview with an emergency physician who claims the right to criticize the government and public health if he finds that their measures “are not stylish.”
“I’ve told the joke to someone who was criticizing the partys of COVID: by the way, a large party of COVID healthy young people throughout the province would immunize much of the world and would do little dead, just saying. The person in question was extremely angry and it has earned me many, many hateful messages,” says Dr. Bernier, who practice in the emergency department and the intensive care unit of the Hospital de Gaspé, one of the regions least affected by the COVID-19.
The doctor did eventually delete the tweet incendiary, tired of receiving so many hateful messages. “It was made a hundred a day! Say something against the current on Twitter, it brings a lot of insults. The anonymity of the majority removes any filter,” he explains.
But it will take more to silence the doctor. “Trudeau repeated: ‘we want to protect the workers’. Suggestion: remove from work those with risk factors. Let the others work normally, without special precautions. Let it infect and immunize”, he wrote recently.
To someone who was saying that unless you consider a specialization in public health or infectious diseases, he should use his reserve duty, Mathieu Bernier replied: “No question! I intend to advocate for what I believe to be the most beneficial!”
In the interview, Dr. Mathieu Bernier is more nuanced than on the social networks. Scholar, he supports his thoughts with eloquence.
“This is not me who manages the public health. Me, I’m on Twitter to cry between my guards to the emergency, which does not prevent me to apply myself all that said, Dr. Arruda and recommending it to patients. But that does not stop me from criticizing him, for example ”
—
Dr. Mathieu Bernier
“When we have a crisis of State which involves the whole world, a doctor does not speak just as a doctor, he also speaks as a citizen. We are in a democracy, and when we find that there is something that does not look great in the State, although it is to say”, argues the doctor, aware that his comments can make the world “ill at ease”. “But as for me, I am quite comfortable with it. Public health recommendations, it may be subject to debate. Without debate, we will not go far.”
When prime minister François Legault said the containment, Dr. Mathieu is one of those who cheered, because at this time, “with the data we had, this is what the science told us to do, and I thought it was absolutely necessary.”
“But I think when it was new knowledge, it is necessary that one adapts to it, and if it is seen that the government does not, it relies more on the emotion of people, I think it is good to come out of rational arguments and try to deprogram this fear that is may have become out of proportion”, he says.