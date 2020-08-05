COVID-19: the education workers worried
August 4, 2020
Jean-Philip Denoncourt
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – surveys conducted at the end of the month of last may show that workers in primary schools and childcare services to the children were generally more concerned than the rest of the population relative to the COVID-19.
Three weeks of back-to-school in Quebec, the results of the surveys published by the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ) illustrate that compared to other Quebecers aged 18 to 69 years, with the exception of health care workers, the level of psychological distress and anxiety was of great concern among workers employed in the primary schools and childcare services.
At 17 %, they exhibited a score of psychological distress problematic compared to 13 % among the other respondents, and 50 % reported feelings of anxiety were on the increase, 11 percentage points more than the other.
Among them, 60% said that it was difficult to establish the distancing of physics to their work, compared to 36 % of other respondents aged 18 to 69 years.
More workers in primary schools and childcare services felt that the déconfinement in Quebec was too fast and they were much more likely to be worried to convey the COVID-19 to those around them. With the exception of the Montreal metropolitan Community, the regional county municipality of Joliette and the City of the Epiphany, the teachers and the support staff of primary schools returned to schools in may.
In addition, 35 % of workers in schools and childcare services who use alcohol indicated that their consumption had increased in the 15 days preceding the survey.
The government of Quebec announced on Monday that it will wait to next week to file an updated plan on the measures to be taken during the school year to combat the coronavirus, the that denouncing the three opposition parties. Ontario has unveiled last Thursday a detailed plan, including the obligation to wear the mask from the 4th year and additional budgets for the hiring of staff.
For its part, the autonomous Federation of teachers (FAE), which brings together the nine unions that represent more than 49 000 teachers in Quebec, argues that if the minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, had adopted the suggestions of the teachers to manage the pandemic of the COVID-19, there would have been less improvisation, in his opinion, and the instructions could have been more clear.
Web surveys a cross-section of the national institute of public health have been made from daily samples of 1000 adults from quebec. The INSPQ warns, however, that the results should be interpreted with caution given the non-probability sampling.