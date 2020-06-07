COVID-19: the epidemic accelerates in Latin America, a new agreement on the oil

The Chile was recorded Saturday, a record 93 people dead in the past 24 hours, bringing the total balance to 1541 dead.

6 June 2020 14h34

Updated at 22h34

André Viollaz

Agence France-Presse

PARIS — The pandemic coronavirus comes nearer to 400 000 deaths in the world, is accelerating its growth in Latin America, leading to an economic crisis that has forced OPEC and Russia to agree to extend their restrictions on oil production.

The members of the Organization of petroleum exporting countries (OPEC) and their allies within OPEC+, of which the first is Russia, which has agreed to extend by one month the reduction of production to which they compel themselves since the beginning of may, according to the minister of Energy of the United Arab Emirates.

The pandemic of novel coronavirus has killed at least 397 179 deaths in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources on Saturday at 19: 00 GMT.

The spread of the virus has particularly accelerated in Latin America. Brazil is since Thursday, the third country in the most grief-stricken in the world (35 930 dead), behind the United States (109 791 deaths) and the United Kingdom with 40 465 dead.

Despite this, the governor of Rio de Janeiro announced the easing from Saturday of the containment measures. “The COVID-19 is a terrible thing, a lot of people are dead, but I believe that there has been enough contamination so that the curve falls back. So this is the time to open everything”, told theAFP a Carioca 62 years old, Rodolfo Pereira.

The members of the Organization of petroleum exporting countries (OPEC) and their allies within OPEC+, have agreed to extend by one month the reduction of production.

AFP, Irina Yarinskaya

Reopening of Machu Picchu

In Peru, which has over 5, 000 deaths officially, the site of Machu Picchu is developing protocols to re-open on the 1st of July, the inca city, the jewel of tourism in the country.

Peru, the second country most affected in Latin America by the pandemic coronavirus behind Brazil, in the same time facing a shortage of medical oxygen.

And in Panama, the government ordered Saturday the return to the containment in the capital and a nearby province, after an outbreak of a new coronavirus, a week easing measures.

Afghanistan concerned

Another hot spot, Afghanistan, very poor country starts to run out of available hospital beds, while the epidemic is growing rapidly, and where the authorities fear that “a disaster”.

“We have reports of suspicious deaths, of people burying the body of night,” said the governor of Kabul Mohammad Yakub Haidary. “We fill 10 to 15 ambulances of the body every day.”

In Iran, from a low point on may 2, the increase in newly identified cases of COVID-19 also concerned about the authorities.

Afghanistan, a country very poor, starting to run out of hospital beds.

AFP Wakil Kohsar

People should not believe that “this disease will be eliminated in 15 days or a month: so we need to follow the instructions (medical) for a long time”, said president Rohani on State television.

Also, he warned that it was necessary to put an end to all gatherings, whether it is a wedding, bereavement, or family visit, up to the “new order”.

Other regions of the world benefit, now in a lull.

The national parks of South Africa, which welcome every year over 6 million tourists, will re-open on Monday, after more than two months without visitors. But for now, the lovers of safari will have to stay in their vehicles.

In Europe, life takes back its rights. The lifting of restrictions continued on Saturday in France, where the epidemic is now “controlled” according to the health authorities.

Reopening of Versailles

Iconic place in the country and one of the most visited in the world, the palace of Versailles, near Paris, was reopened Saturday after more than 82 days of confinement. With mask mandatory, and the number of visitors limited.

In Madrid, the Prado museum, which has reopened, also for a limited number of visitors.

“I am very moved to be there again on the day of the reopening, to be able to look at these paintings that I have missed so much”, told AFP Alejandro Elizalde, a specialist in the history of the item

As in Denmark, it was announced Saturday the reopening from Monday, its swimming pools and sports halls.

Ireland will do it, too, as from Monday, in relief, with the reopening of all the shops, outside shopping malls, in waiting for the end to restrictions on travel on June 29.

The palace of Versailles, near Paris, was reopened Saturday after more than 82 days of confinement.

AFP, Anne-Christine Poujoulat

It is in this context that Saturday, from London to Sydney, thousands of people braved the pandemic – and defied the measures of protection imposed – to demonstrate against racism and police brutality, an outrage unprecedented global triggered by the death of George Floyd, asphyxiated by a white policeman at the end of may in Minneapolis.

In London, the face covered with a mask of protection to some, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Parliament, taking up the slogan “Black lives matter” (the life of Blacks account).

In Australia, the prime minister, Scott Morrison, asked the protesters to stay home, because of the health crisis: “find a better way of expressing these emotions, without endangering their own health”.

“The fact that they tried to prevent us from scrolling, this gives even more desire for people to do,” said Jumikah Donovan, among the some 20 000 demonstrators who had gathered in Sydney.

On Friday, the WHO has published new guidelines on the wearing of the mask, it is now recommended that in the case of “transmission widespread,” and when it is difficult to maintain a physical distance, “for example in public transport, in shops and other closed settings or very popular”.

