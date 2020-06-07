The Chile was recorded Saturday, a record 93 people dead in the past 24 hours, bringing the total balance to 1541 dead.
COVID-19: the epidemic accelerates in Latin America, a new agreement on the oil
André Viollaz
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — The pandemic coronavirus comes nearer to 400 000 deaths in the world, is accelerating its growth in Latin America, leading to an economic crisis that has forced OPEC and Russia to agree to extend their restrictions on oil production.
The members of the Organization of petroleum exporting countries (OPEC) and their allies within OPEC+, of which the first is Russia, which has agreed to extend by one month the reduction of production to which they compel themselves since the beginning of may, according to the minister of Energy of the United Arab Emirates.
The pandemic of novel coronavirus has killed at least 397 179 deaths in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources on Saturday at 19: 00 GMT.
The spread of the virus has particularly accelerated in Latin America. Brazil is since Thursday, the third country in the most grief-stricken in the world (35 930 dead), behind the United States (109 791 deaths) and the United Kingdom with 40 465 dead.
Despite this, the governor of Rio de Janeiro announced the easing from Saturday of the containment measures. “The COVID-19 is a terrible thing, a lot of people are dead, but I believe that there has been enough contamination so that the curve falls back. So this is the time to open everything”, told theAFP a Carioca 62 years old, Rodolfo Pereira.