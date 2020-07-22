COVID-19: the federal government relaxes the requirement on the fingerprints
COVID-19: the federal government relaxes the requirement on the fingerprints
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The government has quietly eased up the obligation to take the fingerprints of new federal employees potential, a decision motivated by the necessity of distancing physical during the pandemic COVID-19.
A temporary modification of the federal standard on security screening allows departments and agencies subject to the Policy on government security grant articles of incorporation of security and conditional permissions, indicated by the Secretariat of the Treasury Board.
The government needs to ensure it can respond effectively to the needs of the population during the COVID-19 hiring of workers which we greatly need, ” says one. The secretariat added that given the practices of distancing physical recommended by the public health Agency of Canada, it is “not always possible to get fingerprints”, a current step in the criminal record check at the security screening.
The decision to grant a permit for a conditional safety in the framework of the temporary modification of the practice is the responsibility of the officer of each department or agency, depending on the circumstances.
The agencies continue to “assess with diligence” of the candidates in using safety control measures in a manner that does not present a risk to the public health, noted by the secretariat. “This includes, for example, the verification of the identity and history, of information, of education and of professional qualifications of a candidate, in addition to the audit of its solvency.”
All candidates for employment with the government are also required to declare themselves if they have a criminal record on the application form for security screening.
“We encourage departments and organizations to use this practice of selection conditional for the positions with low risk”, indicated by the secretariat. Even with the modification, access to classified information is limited only to employees who have achieved the status of proper security, a-t-is added.
Between mid-march and the month of may, 13 new recruits to the canadian space Agency have received security clearances conditional without fingerprints, has confirmed Andrea Matte, a spokesman for the agency. “Control measures and additional security have been put in place.”
Since may, thanks to new sanitary measures, the space Agency has been able to take the fingerprints of all these new recruits, except two, and they were granted their security clearance is complete, ” said Ms. Matte.