COVID-19: the financial assistance, a massive effort to Ottawa

At the end of march, before the start of the emergency benefits, the government had approximately 2.2 million applications for employment insurance. Today, more than seven million people, more than a third of the workforce, benefit from it.
OTTAWA — On march 18, the prime minister Justin Trudeau introduced a program of rescue of 82 billion, and wanting to mitigate the economic consequences of the crisis of the COVID-19.
The pandemic hit already hard Canada : schools and workplaces are closed, employees laid off or having their hours drastically reduced.
Two days ago, 71 000 claims for compensation had been filed to the employment insurance system — smashing the previous record of 38 000 in a single day established during the global financial crisis, there is a little more than ten years.
The day when Mr. Trudeau announced the plan, 87 000 claims have been filed, nearly 10 times the daily volume in the usual mid-march.
Dealing with complaints in the usual manner would take months.
In less than an hour, information sessions were organized for key ministers and the clerk of the privy Council.
The liberals had promised a financial aid to people staying at home to care for a child or a sick member of the family, and another for those who had to be put in quarantine or isolation.
The officials have decided to put all together in a single performance, especially if a recipient of employment insurance would get less than the new benefit — a measure that, according to the canadian Centre for policy alternatives, would reach approximately 84 % of the beneficiaries, at the beginning of the month of April.
Eligibility : have earned $ 5000 in the previous 12 months and now have an income of zero because of the COVID-19. But gaps appeared. The students did not have sufficient income to qualify. The people whose hours have been reduced, but have all the same income would suffer the same fate.
The idea was to spread a wide net, and then expand it to encompass more people.
The system for the employment insurance benefits date of more than 40 years and has undergone a multitude of changes. It is fragile and needs to be replaced. If it changed too much with its operation, it was a disaster.
The idea of paying benefits through the employment insurance has, therefore, been ruled out.
The Canada revenue Agency has been called upon to develop a delivery system, because it processes millions of tax returns each year.
It turned to automation to reduce the manual work, which would increase the processing time and payment.
Employment and social Development Canada (EDSC) has distributed 3,000 laptops to employees that have received the order to work at home — it is now closer to 7000 — and has increased bandwidth.
This week, there were 19 500 remote users on the network, allowing the system to operate mainly from their home, in addition to those who were still in the office.
At the beginning of the week of the 23rd of march, a new law was being developed and a budget was put in place : the expenses are increasing with a delivery of an emergency, rather than two.
It was only a launch date of delivery and a deadline to deal with the backlog of employment insurance claims : on the 6th of April. Applications for the Provision of canadian emergency (PKU) was launched on this day.
There have been clashes :
- duplicate payments for those who have submitted an application for employment insurance, and who have also submitted a request to PCU.
- pregnant women whose applications for employment insurance have not yet migrated to the PCU.
- single mothers may not qualify because the decrease in their child support are not counted in the computation of income.
The first has been corrected, and the other two will, according to the government, although the accounting system is antiquated makes the task more difficult.
There are hours of waiting to reach the call center of the CEP, for which we had to train 1,500 volunteers to EDSC.
“Our servants are doing all they can to ensure prompt service, said the minister of social Development, Ahmed Hussen. The context is unprecedented in terms of number of requests.”
The government monitors how the PCU 35 billion interacts with a program of wage subsidies of $ 73 billion, which routes the money through employers to help keep people on the payroll.
Ottawa takes a closer look at the way in which a worker moves from one to the other, to avoid that the payments are double.
“We knew it had to work together. We do not say afterwards,’oh no, we need to ensure that it fits’,” said Employment minister, Carla Qualtrough.