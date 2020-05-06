COVID-19: the financial assistance of Ottawa insufficient, denounces the farmers [VIDEO]

| May 5, 2020 | News | No Comments

The prime minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday a financial assistance of $ 252 million in the agri-food sector.

May 5, 2020 10: 57 am

Updated at 18h23

Lina Dib

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The agricultural world is disappointed of the assistance announced by the federal government on Tuesday.

Ottawa offers $ 252 million in the agri-food sector. Of this amount, $ 77 million $ will go to the factories of food processing in order to finance the protection of workers.

Slaughterhouses have seen outbreaks of the COVID-19 in the walls, causing some temporary closures and causing the death of a worker in Alberta.

“The investments we announced today will help […] slaughterhouses [to] be able to take additional steps to protect their workers”, stressed the prime minister Justin Trudeau in making his announcement, on Tuesday morning.

In federal aid are also $ 125 million for livestock producers and pork obliged to keep more long the livestock, whilst slaughterhouses to slow down their work because of the COVID-19.

The support to dairy producers will have to wait for an approval from the Parliament. The intention of the liberal government is to increase the $ 200 million line of credit to the canadian dairy Commission.

Ottawa is also creating a fund of $ 50 million to buy the foods which are likely to be thrown away, the restaurants and the hotels being closed. This food will be redistributed to food banks across the country.

“It’s going to be a headache,” said the minister of Agriculture, Marie-Claude Bibeau, when she was invited to explain how this program for the purchase and redistribution will be organized.

Ten times less than requested

The canadian Federation of agriculture (CFA) called for $ 2.6 billion in aid. At $ 252 million, it is so far from the account.

“We appreciate the gesture, but it is definitely insufficient”, has offended the president of the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA), Marcel Groleau.

“This is a first investment,” said Mr. Trudeau.

“It is absolutely necessary to take advantage of programs that already exist,” she said the minister Bibeau, when she addressed, in turn, to the press.

“We already did” [in Quebec], ” said Mr. Groleau in telephone interview by detailing the limitations of these programs in which the minister sees $ 1.6 billion available.

“I understand they find that it is insufficient, but I think that the agristability program is going to respond. And from there, we will be able to see to what extent it’s lacking to be able to come to their aid in a more meaningful way,” insisted the minister Bibeau.

“If, in spite of the crisis that we are currently experiencing, we can’t improve (programs), let me say now “we’ll improve it later”, it leaves me very sceptical,” replied Mr. Groleau.

Marcel Groleau UPA

Archives The canadian Press, Jacques Boissinot

Other critics

“A slap in the face” and “crumbs”. It is thus that the elected conservatives have welcomed the announcement of aid to the agri-food sector.

“How is it ok to provide $ 9 billion to students and only crumbs to our agricultural sector?”, protested a member of the Saskatchewan, Cathay Wagantall, during the virtual meeting of elected officials, Tuesday afternoon.

The conservative member, quebec Richard Lehoux who was concerned about the food autonomy of the country, the deputy prime minister asked by chrystia Freeland responded that Canada is “a superpower of farming”.

“Our country, Canada, will never be dependent [of] our neighbors or [of] another country to what you eat,” assured Ms. Freeland.

“They have choices to make now if they want that to be the case,” commented Mr. Groleau.

The Canadian meat Council, however, applauded the 77 million $ to come.

“The funding announcement today will help our meat processors to continue to improve their facilities,” has offered the president of the council, Chris White, in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“”How is it ok to provide $ 9 billion to students and only crumbs to our agricultural sector?” ”


Cathay Wagantall, a member of the Saskatchewan

Agricultural workers foreign

The farm workers foreigners expected for the seed will not be all there but, according to the minister Bibeau, 86 % of those who, in normal times, arrive during the month of April, and arrived last month.

“This is less than in a normal year, but it is still among our scenarios, the most optimistic,” she noted.

However, nothing is yet guaranteed for the needs of the crops.

“During the harvest, in several months, there will be need of other and more temporary foreign workers and we are in the process of working with the industry to ensure that we can meet those needs,” said Mr. Trudeau.

Number of cases

There has been more de940 000 tests administered in Canada up to now. About 6 % of them have detected the disease.

The tests have identified 61 981 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 4037 Canadians.

Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 33 of 417 cases in Quebec, including 2398 deaths; 18 310 cases in Ontario, 1361 deaths; 5836 cases in Alberta, including 104 deaths; 2224 case in British Columbia, including 117 deaths; 991 case in Nova Scotia, including 41 deaths; 487 cases in Saskatchewan, including six deaths; 282 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 259 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 119 cases in New Brunswick, all healed except one; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, of which 25 were cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.

These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.

COVID-19: press conference Justin Trudeau may 5,

CPAC

Le Soleil

