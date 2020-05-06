COVID-19: the financial assistance of Ottawa insufficient, denounces the farmers [VIDEO]

The prime minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday a financial assistance of $ 252 million in the agri-food sector.
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The agricultural world is disappointed of the assistance announced by the federal government on Tuesday.
Ottawa offers $ 252 million in the agri-food sector. Of this amount, $ 77 million $ will go to the factories of food processing in order to finance the protection of workers.
Slaughterhouses have seen outbreaks of the COVID-19 in the walls, causing some temporary closures and causing the death of a worker in Alberta.
“The investments we announced today will help […] slaughterhouses [to] be able to take additional steps to protect their workers”, stressed the prime minister Justin Trudeau in making his announcement, on Tuesday morning.
In federal aid are also $ 125 million for livestock producers and pork obliged to keep more long the livestock, whilst slaughterhouses to slow down their work because of the COVID-19.
The support to dairy producers will have to wait for an approval from the Parliament. The intention of the liberal government is to increase the $ 200 million line of credit to the canadian dairy Commission.
Ottawa is also creating a fund of $ 50 million to buy the foods which are likely to be thrown away, the restaurants and the hotels being closed. This food will be redistributed to food banks across the country.
“It’s going to be a headache,” said the minister of Agriculture, Marie-Claude Bibeau, when she was invited to explain how this program for the purchase and redistribution will be organized.
Ten times less than requested
The canadian Federation of agriculture (CFA) called for $ 2.6 billion in aid. At $ 252 million, it is so far from the account.
“We appreciate the gesture, but it is definitely insufficient”, has offended the president of the Union des producteurs agricoles (UPA), Marcel Groleau.
“This is a first investment,” said Mr. Trudeau.
“It is absolutely necessary to take advantage of programs that already exist,” she said the minister Bibeau, when she addressed, in turn, to the press.
“We already did” [in Quebec], ” said Mr. Groleau in telephone interview by detailing the limitations of these programs in which the minister sees $ 1.6 billion available.
“I understand they find that it is insufficient, but I think that the agristability program is going to respond. And from there, we will be able to see to what extent it’s lacking to be able to come to their aid in a more meaningful way,” insisted the minister Bibeau.
“If, in spite of the crisis that we are currently experiencing, we can’t improve (programs), let me say now “we’ll improve it later”, it leaves me very sceptical,” replied Mr. Groleau.