COVID-19: the fines distributed in Canada amount to $ 13 million
It is in Quebec that we observe the more punitive approach, according to the report
24 June 2020 17: 20
The canadian Press
According to a report released Wednesday by the canadian civil liberties Association, more than 10 000 tickets for a total value of $ 13 million have been awarded to Canadians for non-compliance of instructions of prevention against the COVID-19.
According to the document, the 10,000 observations would have been delivered between 1 April and 15 June.
It is in Quebec that we observe the more punitive approach, according to the report, followed by Ontario and Nova Scotia.
This study of the canadian civil liberties Association is part of a university project aimed at analyzing the angle of policing the management of the pandemic.
One of the key issues highlighted by the research seems to show that this punitive approach affects mainly marginalized and vulnerable populations.
According to the association, the public health crisis has been diverted into a crisis of public order.