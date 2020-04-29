COVID-19: the French language, collateral victims of the coronavirus
Authorizing the sale in Canada of disinfectant products labelled only in English, Justin Trudeau has made a hitch to the official languages act.
28 April 2020, 15h37
Share
COVID-19: the French language, collateral victims of the coronavirus
AFP
Agence France-Presse
Share
OTTAWA – The Prime minister Justin Trudeau has had to defend on Tuesday the decision of its government to authorize the sale in Canada of disinfectants against coronavirus labeled in English only, in violation of the language laws of the country.
He was asked at his daily press conference in Ottawa on the decision of the ministry of Health to allow, exceptionally, the sale of products does not contain any indication in French, contrary to what is prescribed in the canadian law on official languages.
“It was necessary to take decisions that would be absolutely unacceptable in other times to mean that, in some cases, we may allow that this product is (sold) with a labelling unilingual”, he said.
Mr. Trudeau has invoked the pandemic of sars coronavirus, “an extreme situation”, “without precedent” to justify this gap.
“It must balance different vulnerabilities. In certain situations, it is prepared to allow a display, a labelling unilingual”, he added.
“But we understand that it is far from ideal, nor is the identity of our country, not for the safety of consumers,” he acknowledged.
“It is expected that the companies will work very hard to try to rectify this situation,” he said.
Outcry
This decision has provoked an outcry from representatives of some 2 million French-speaking canadians living outside Quebec.
“Suspend the obligation of labelling of hazardous products in both official languages, especially in times of crisis Covid-19, it’s a lack of respect for francophones across the country,” responded the Federation of francophone and acadian communities of Canada.
“There is nothing to justify the non-respect of our two official languages. This is an issue of health and safety”, felt his side, René Cormier, a senator independent of New Brunswick.
French is the language of daily use a little less than one-quarter of the approximately 37 million Canadians, according to official statistics.