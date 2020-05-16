COVID-19: the global quest for a vaccine to sharpen the rivalries and tensions
A vaccine or a treatment against the COVID-19 should be provided “free to all”, insist more than 140 officials, including the president of south africa Cyril Ramaphosa and the prime minister of pakistan Imran Khan in an open letter. Because the disease hits the poorest.
May 14, 2020 22h46
Cyril Julien
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — Between the competing american-european on a future vaccine and new tensions between Donald Trump and China, the divisions between the major powers have deepened Thursday in the fight against the pandemic COVID-19, which has now made more than 300 000 deaths in the world.
In addition to the terrible human toll, the coronavirus continues to bring down global economies.
Nearly 3 million people registered for unemployment in a single week in the United States, which now has 36.5 million of the unemployed — nearly 15 % of the working population — since the sudden stop of the economy in mid-march because of the containment measures to stem the spread of the virus in the country.
To stop the bleeding, the president, Trump stated that it is time to “return to work”, while half of u.s. States have begun to regain a part of their business activities.
The recession has already hit many countries: in Italy, millions of “new poor” have made their appearance, and in India, the containment has caused an exodus of migrant workers, small hands of large cities, deprived of their livelihood.
But the solution that everyone expects is a vaccine against the virus appeared in December in China.
In view of the efforts deployed, it may be available in a year, said Thursday the european medicines Agency (EMA). It is a perspective “optimistic”, has qualified Marco Cavaleri, head of strategy at the EMA, headquartered in The Hague.
Over 100 projects have been launched in the world, and about a dozen clinical trials are underway to try to find a cure for the disease, which has 300 140 dead and contaminated 4 403 714 people on the planet, according to a new balance sheet.
Lusts
But the subject inflames the lusts and rivalries.
The giant French pharmaceutical Sanofi has caused outrage in Europe by announcing that it would distribute a future vaccine as a priority in the United States, which have invested US $30 million ($42 million) to support its research.
The French president Emmanuel Macron has claimed that a vaccine is not subject “to the laws of the market”, while a spokesman for the european Commission said: “it must be a property of a public utility and its access must be equitable and universal.”
“The contamination may be uncontrollable,” says Luis Fernando Guispert, a resident of Villa 31, a shantytown of Buenos Aires, where poverty does little to respect the containment. As in the favelas of Brazil, the multiplication of cases of coronavirus fears the worst : “Either you die the coronavirus, either you die of hunger,” he says.
Vaccine or not, “this virus could become endemic,” and “never disappear”, according to the world Health Organization (WHO).
With regard to the clinical trial Discovery launched in Europe at the end of march to find a cure in the absence of a vaccine, he tramples on, said the researchers.
Two new studies, published in the british medical journal BMJ, concluded that hydroxychloroquine, treatment much-maligned, does not seem to be effective against the COVID-19.
“Defamation”
In Washington, Donald Trump has again prevailed against China, accused of having hidden the extent of the epidemic on its soil.
“They would have been able to stop it [the virus] in China, where it has come,” he said Thursday, threatening to “break off any relationship” with Beijing and ensuring that he refused now to speak to his counterpart Xi Jinping.
China claims to have transmitted as soon as possible all the information on the outbreak to WHO and to other countries, including the United States.
For Washington, the chinese regime also tries to hack the american research on a vaccine, a charge called “defamation” by Beijing.
In the expectation that the research will succeed, the governments to improve the flexibility of the containment measures.
In Japan, the state of emergency was lifted Thursday in most of the regions facing the net reflux of the number of new cases of COVID-19. It is maintained especially in Tokyo and Osaka.
In Europe, who pays a heavy price with more than 162 600 dead, the small Finns, who have returned to school.
In the United States, the most affected country in the world with 85 813 deaths of which about 1800 on the last 24 hours, the beaches around Los Angeles, California, have reopened. Conversely, the capital city of Washington, where the epidemic is slow to recede, prolonged confinement until the 8th of June.
The chilean authorities have re-enacted the containment to Santiago, where cases have increased by 60 % in 24 hours. The city clears too many graves in his the general cemetery, the largest in the country, to avoid having to use the mass graves in the event of an increase of deaths.
Screening in Russia
In Russia, the second country most affected for the contamination more than 250 000, but that maintains not to have recorded that a little more than 2,300 dead and takes it to the newspapers the New York Times and Financial Times for their “misinformation” on the issue, president Vladimir Putin Thursday ruled that the situation was improving.
Whereas around 10 000 infections have been detected in 24 hours in the country, the mayor of Moscow has announced a plan to screening of a magnitude unique in the world”.
In China, residents of Wuhan, the birthplace of the COVID-19, were also in the tail Thursday to get tested. “This is good. It is a way to be responsible vis-à-vis the other and of oneself”, told AFP a 40 year old man.
Jilin, in the eponymous province bordering North Korea, was placed Wednesday its inhabitants in containment time after of new cases, prompting fears of a second wave epidemic.
Africa is so far relatively spared by the pandemic, which has officially made less than 2500 dead. But the evidence indicating that this balance is strongly underestimated multiply.
In the north of Nigeria, the most populous country of the continent, the increase in deaths unexplained fears of the spread of the coronavirus in this region among the poorest in the world.
The country is further weakened by its heavy dependence on the production of oil, whose price has fallen.
And South Sudan, one of the poorest in the world just emerged from six years of civil war, has announced his first official death of the COVID-19, “a personality of high rank” who has not been identified.