COVID-19: the home care Pinecrest reached the dozen of deaths
Ten people have now died from the COVID-19 at the home of long-term care, Pinecrest in Plantagenet since the beginning of the pandemic.
Share
May 14, 2020 18h43
Updated at 19h22
Share
COVID-19: the home care Pinecrest reached the dozen of deaths
Ani-Pink Deschatelets
The Right
Ten people have now died from the COVID-19 at the home of long-term care, Pinecrest in Plantagenet, on Thursday announced the health Bureau of eastern Ontario.
Two new positive cases of community will also add to the balance of the cases, both from the united Counties of Prescott and Russell, bringing the total to 134 cases. However, no new case is reported in care homes. “We have flattened the curve, even if we observe new cases of the sporadic,” says the doctor, hygienist, to the BSEO, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis.
The government of Ontario has also Thursday the opening of a greater number of activities and seasonal services over the next few days, such as marinas, campgrounds and private golf courses. The BSEO has made the decision to allow the six screening centres of the territory to test now all the people who do have symptoms, without restriction.
“We have flattened the curve ”
—
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis
Dr. Roumeliotis believes that it is important to have a pulse for a community that is more just the case in the community, as more and more sectors of activities resume of the service and that people are increasingly déconfinés. “We’re seeing a bit of success, light at the end of the tunnel, and the reward is the continuity of the déconfinement”.
The doctor points out that despite the reopening of some businesses, the limit is five people in a rally is still in force in Ontario.
Restaurants, excluding take-out orders, the hairdressing salons and shopping malls are part of the sectors that still do not have the green light from the Ontario government to resume their operations.