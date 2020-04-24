COVID-19: the international animation film festival of Annecy 2020 cancelled
The Annecy festival, which is to animation what Cannes is to cinema, to be held from 15 to 20 June 2020. The organisers expect to receive around 12 000 participants.
PARIS – The Annecy festival, a grand rendez-vous international du cinéma d’animation, will not take place in 2020, the organisers decided to cancel its next edition to be held, as every year, in June. They want to propose a digital version of the event.
“It is with immense disappointment that we resign ourselves to cancel the edition 2020 of Annecy (…) The reason and the international situation forces us today to act with clarity and responsibility,” say the organizers of the largest event of its kind in the field of animation, excluding the idea of a deferral.
“The physical conditions and the timing of the habitual events, as well as the report scheduled for other events, does not allow us to consider calmly this option”, argue they.
The 60th edition of the festival that takes place in this city of the French Alps, was held from 15 to 20 June, with a film market from 16 to 19 June. The next festival will take place from 14 to 19 June 2021, with a spotlight on the animation african.
Digital Festival
In the meantime, the team intends to propose a draft version online that would allow access to the works”, with the official selection announced on April 15.
Film festivals are divided up here on the strategy to adopt in the face of the health crisis: some are still hoping to be able to simply postpone the event, to the image of the famous Cannes film festival, while others, such as the Tribeca film festival in New York city are considering a digital version.