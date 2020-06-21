COVID-19: the Leafs refuse to comment on the state of health of Auston Matthews
June 20, 2020
The canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have indicated that they will not hear any comment on the result of numerous information circulating that one of their players star has been infected with the COVID-19.
The daily Toronto Sun and Toronto Star have reported that the center player Auston Matthews has received a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus.
Training toronto recalled that the medical information of a player are private.
The team referred to the policy of the NHL on the management of results of screening tests. In this sense, the circuit Bettman offers regular updates on the number of tests performed and positive diagnosis, but refused to specify the identity of the players or clubs affected.
Judd Moldaver, the agent of Matthews, has refused to respond to a maintenance request of The canadian Press.
According to the Sun, the attacker 22-year-old has placed himself in quarantine at her home located in Arizona, and he hopes to be reinstated in time for the resumption of the activities of the NHL next month.
The keeper of the Maple Leafs ‘ Frederik Andersen has lived with Matthews in Arizona at the beginning of the pandemic, but according to the Toronto Sun, he was diagnosed with a negative coronavius and is no longer in the american State.
The NHL season is suspended because of the outbreak of coronavirus.
Arizona has recently seen a rise signficative a positive diagnosis to the COVID-19.
On Friday, the Department of Health Services of Arizona reported 3246 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing the previous record of 2519 established Thursday.
The NHL hopes to boost its training camps next month, and conclude the season 2019-20 towards the end of the summer.
The league stated Friday that it had tested more than 200 players to the facilities of its teams since the beginning of the delivery phase in voluntary form 8 June, and 11 diagnoses were found to be positive.
Matthews has scored 47 goals and collected 33 mentions of assistance in 70 meetings before the interruption of the season, on march 12.