COVID-19: the Liga will test his players to the daily training
April 23, 2020 23.37
Associated Press
MADRID — The Spanish League of professional soccer would like all players and coaches will be tested daily to detect the new coronavirus, when the training will resume.
This information is part of the protocol that has been established by the ‘Liga’ and which the Associated Press has obtained access after it has been sent to Spanish clubs and other european leagues last week.
The document of 23 pages was prepared by the medical teams of several clubs in the first division of the Spanish, and details a training plan in four steps that must be followed so that activities can resume.
Several guidelines are listed, in order to “ensure the safety of the players and their families, as well as the coaching staff,” in addition to all the support staff who oversee the training.
There are still no timelines for the resumption of training, and the league is not expected to resume his regular activities before the end of the month of may. In addition, a vaccine is still not available. The ‘la Liga’ has indicated that it will be up to health authorities in spain to determine the time where the teams will be able to resume their activities.
The Real Sociedad has recently attempted to revive its single drives, but was unable to do so because the Spanish government has maintained the closure of the sports facilities in the framework of its containment measures. In Spain, more than 22 000 people died as a result of the COVID-19, according to the John Hopkins University.
The ‘Bundesliga’ back on the 9th of may?
In addition, the soccer German could take over the may 9 – if the regional governments authorize the recovery plan of the ‘Bundesliga’.
The governors of Bavaria and of North Rhine-Westphalia have declared that may 9 would be a suitable date, but other governors highlighted that it would be best to wait in the middle or at the end of the month of may.
The president and director of operations of the ‘Bundesliga’, Christian Seifert, has said that “if the State governors and the federal government chosissent the date of may 9, when we will be ready the 9th of may”.
Seifert added that the matches could take place before a maximum of 213 people in a stadium, and 109 on the ground that the belt.
The Champions League is walking on eggs
UEFA, for its part, said it will enable the various european leagues to determine the identity of the teams who will get the last tickets for the Champions League and the Europa League, based on “sporting merit” – if the pandemic COVID-19 prevents the resumption of activities.
The organization that oversees soccer in Europe has indicated that the granting of such passes to the teams affected by the “sudden interruption of the activities of the national league” might be denied if there is “a perception of unfairness in the qualification of a club”.
UEFA added that the ideal would be that each country can complete its schedule, but admitted that this could be impossible due to the maintenance of the closure of sporting facilities in the framework of its containment measures of governments.
The organization has also recognized that “economic issues are insurmountable” could make the end of the calendar “impossible, because it could call into question the long-term financial stability of the national leagues and/or clubs”.