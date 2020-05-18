COVID-19: the major league baseball proposes a series of measures for the recovery
The teams will have 50 players in their training and the number of active members in each match is always subject to negotiation.
May 16, 2020 21h08
Ronald Blum
Associated Press
Players will be encouraged not to take their shower at the stadium and will arrive in uniform, as some were doing when they were teenagers. Team personnel will not have the permission to eat at the restaurant during the travel.
Forget the patting of the hand complex to celebrate. Even the mascots will not have access to the stage during the meetings, according to the operation guide of 67 pages proposed by the major league Baseball. A copy of the document was sent to teams Friday and obtained by the Associated Press. These measures, first reported by The Athletic, are subject to the approval of the players association.
Players will not be permitted to spit, use pitchers of water, saunas, swimming pools, or rooms of cryotherapy. Players will also be encouraged to wear gloves and not to warm up in the cages of batting inside.
The players and instructors will not be able to touch their face to send a signal and the phones in the shelters should be disinfected after each use. The teams will be encouraged to organise their meeting outside, practicing the distancing physical.
During the game, players and instructors will be encouraged to keep away from each other, the referees and the opponent.
Managers and coaches must wear masks in the shelter. All team personnel, including players, must wear the personal protective equipment on buses and planes. Access to restaurants will be banned, including that of the hotel.
“We remember that this is a first draft and will be revised several times as we receive the comments and suggestions of the teams, the players’ association and government officials,” wrote the assistant commissioner, Dan Halem in the e-mail to the owners, presidents of the teams and general managers, which accompanied the copy of the guide.
The array indicator will not be activated during the games, but the music will be permitted.
The ball will be put aside after being hit by multiple players, and the players will be encouraged not to throw the ball between the sleeves.
Gradual return
The guide also reveals the plan for the takeover of the camps. When pitchers and catchers will have the permission to resume the practice, only five players at a time will be able to perform exercises. Teams can then perform exercises to complete, and then of the preseason matchups will be presented.
Screening tests will be done at the arrival of the players and they will have to stay in quarantine until they have received their result.
During the season, the staff full teams will receive thermometers, and must take her temperature twice each morning.
Once at the stadium, they will have to take their temperature twice a day and give specimens for testing each week.
The families of the players, referees or any other person affected by the plan will have access to testing and personal protective equipment.
Any person whose temperature is high or symptoms of the COVID-19, or who have had contact with a confirmed case will need to pass a screening test as soon as possible. She will not join the team before two negative controls separated by at least 24 hours. The doctors of the team and major league Baseball will also have to give their permission before the person join the team.