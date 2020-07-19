COVID-19: the mask mandatory as soon as Monday in France in enclosed areas
The president of France Emmanuel Macron
18 July 2020 15: 31
AFP
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — wearing The mask will be mandatory “as of Monday” in France in enclosed public places, to break signals resumption of the epidemic, announced Saturday the minister of Health Olivier Véran.
“It’s about businesses, establishments receiving the public, covered markets, banks… Gestures barriers and screening are essential to effectively combat the virus,” said the minister in a tweet.
The president and Emmanuel Macron were announced on July 14 that the obligation of wearing a mask would come into force on the 1st of August, but the date has been promptly advanced in the face of criticism of doctors who alert on “weak signals” of recovery from the epidemic of COVID-19 and the relaxation of measures barrier.
At the national level, the rate of reproduction of actual virus (or ” R effective “, based on the tests virological positive) is gone slightly above 1 since the first week of July, and currently stands at approximately 1.20, according to the national Agency of public health.
This means that each patient of the COVID-19 infects an average of 1.2 other person, this is in the sense of a tendency to the increase of the virus circulation.