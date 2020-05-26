COVID-19: the medium of the performing arts application to Quebec to act fast
Of the director.e.s stage renowned have sent an open letter to the minister of culture of Québec, Nathalie Roy to voice the grievances of the middle of the performing arts.
Yves Bergeras
The Right
A group of influential personalities in the artistic community denounces the inaction of Quebec with respect to the dissemination of the arts of the stage, since the beginning of the containment measures.
He also said he regretted not to be included in the process of déconfinement progressive initiated.
This group was sent on Tuesday may 26, a letter to the minister of Culture and Communications of Quebec, Nathalie Roy, in which its signatories to regret the silence which according to him is proof the provincial government for “nine weeks” and require “urgently” for a meeting with Ms. Roy, to be able “to participate in the decision-making process” actively.
Titled For the living arts, the letter is signed by the director Olivier Kemeid, “in consultation with” seven creators of the first plan, including the artistic director of the NAC French Theatre Brigitte Haentjens.
The other co-signatories are the director.e.s scene Denis Marleau and Claude Poissant, Martin Faucher, Sylvain Bélanger, Stéphanie Jasmin and Ginette Noiseux.
Their letter is already collecting support from more than 250 artists, among which are multiple influential personalities, such as Christian Bégin, James Hyndman, Evelyne de la Chenelière, Julie Le Breton, Debbie Lynch-White, Macha Limonchik or Louise Lecavalier.
“Nine weeks. The artists have waited nine weeks, during which, on the side of the quebec government, this was, to be polite, the great discretion, and to be frank, the complete silence. At press conferences, the performing arts were never mentioned,” observed the collective, in the beginning of his letter.
At a time when “programs [to help] come to be suspended without the artists have been consulted,” the professional associations, especially theatre, have “struggled” to present “stimulus and bailout” to the cultural authorities, considers the collective. “We have still not received a return”, he laments.
The decency to shut up
The co-signers to denounce “the silence”, and “opacity” of the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the counterpart government’s favoured artists. Seloneux, “the only manifestation of practical support” from the public, “we wrote every day to know when our doors will open”.
In its open letter, the group is said to have been the patience, the artists who have recognized the urgency of the issues and agreed priorities – health, education and economic – of the government’s action. But he asked loud and clear: “insurance as a social safety net, to come and save” this sector, which account for thousands of jobs.
“At the beginning, we understood. The emergency room is lived in other places of the company. […] We are silent, and the few times we spoke, it was to express all our solidarity, our compassion. Several of us have put their talent to contribute, on a volunteer basis. “
In the midst of contagion, and the face of the many deaths that have cast a shadow on the company, the “decency” required the artists to “shut up”, rather than to terminate prematurely any lack of leadership, recognize the seven co-signers.
“Nevertheless, years of hard work were swept away by the breath of deadly pandemic. […] Our programming, which is built on the foundation of several years, have been shredded by the tornado”, they write.
“The digital is not the panacea of the living arts. ”
—
Olivier Kemeid, Brigitte Haentjens, and six other director.e.s stage
“We are not taken seriously”
But at a time when the government begins to put in place measures to déconfinement progressive – in schools and businesses “in the region”, to be soon extended to other critical sectors of our society” – the signatories believe that it is time to hear their grievances.
“And we, and us ? Take your evil in patience, the artists, your turn is coming”, says the collective, which regrets the lack of scale of the government press conference on 22 may.
“The long-awaited day arrived : Friday, 22 may 2020. Alleluia ! We would undoubtedly be in bad faith to find that the first announcement for the cultural environment is made without the presence of the prime minister, because of good news will finally be revealed in our sector.”
The chapter announcements, expected the collective sharing his disappointment and his “consternation” : ciné-parcs, “recordings and blockbusters : this is the cultural level of the Quebec proposed to the world of performing arts last Friday”.
“We feel […] that we are not taken seriously” by the provincial government, write the eight directors.
They have the impression “that we will tell later when we will be able to distract the crowd again, and in the meantime, there are from Ottawa PKU [Delivery canadian emergency] – which, at the end of four requests are turned off.”
“What will become of the artists in the future ? No one knows, nothing has been said to them about it,” grieve-they, arguing that the culture sector deserves more than these few ” non-ads “.