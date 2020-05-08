COVID-19: the minister Marguerite Blais has lost control, blames the opposition
The minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers, Marguerite Blais
Share
8 may 2020 14h29
Updated at 15h12
Share
COVID-19: the minister Marguerite Blais has lost control, blames the opposition
Caroline
The Canadian Press
The bond of trust that existed between Marguerite Blais and the population is crumbling, argued Friday with the opposition parties, the term for a virtual debate to two hours.
Questioned as to whether she could have done more to protect the seniors of the COVID-19, Ms. Blais has preferred again to throw the blame on his former liberal government.
She explained that it was not his fault if asymptomatic individuals were moved from one home to another and had contaminated the elders, and if employees continued to this day to spend hot areas to cold areas.
It was the former liberal government (of which it was part), which centralized the governance of the health network by creating CISSS and CIUSSS and that cut positions as clinicians with expertise in infection, she hammered.
The minister Blais has also been unable to explain the new orientation of the government, according to which we no longer need to test the carers that present themselves in homes, that they have a case of COVID-19 or not.
She invited the members of the opposition as well as journalists to go in search of answers from the side of the Dr. Horacio Arruda. “It is the director of public health, ask the question”, she started.
“The seniors live in the system Marguerite Blais”, said mep Catherine Dorion, Québec solidaire, in commission.
Later in the media scrum, Dorion spoke of a confidence that had been “betrayed”.
For the mp pq Harold LeBel, it is clear that Ms. Blais has built a reputation among the elders over the years due to his “interpersonal skills”, what “, she plays a lot.”
“Every time she says it is not his fault, it’s starting to irritate a lot of people, even those who loved him”, he stressed.
“People saw it a bit like the defendant, elders, protecting elders, and there you can see she has lost all control.
“She tries to defend the decisions of his government, and when it is not his fault, it is the public health that made the decision. We don’t see someone who is in control”, he added.