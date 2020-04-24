COVID-19: the movement of support for canadian artists URGNT grows
An overview of the programming URGNT
15 April 2020 11: 25 am
Share
COVID-19: the movement of support for canadian artists URGNT grows
Yves Bergeras
The Right
Share
Many canadian artists are in addition to the platform URGNT to offer concerts live from their living room, during the confinement period.
The website urgnt.ca, which seeks to give tools and visibility to the music scene ontario, unveiled Wednesday, April 15, the programming of his first season.
As well these the next day, the platform will host performers such as the jazz singer Laila Biali, the standard of music canada-cuban Alex Cuba, or the DJ SoCalled, a native of Aylmer, and versed in the klezmer music.
Their performance can be watched in streaming on the page Facebook of URGNT.
The duo aboriginal Digging Roots (winner of a Juno awards) as well as Okan, Clamp, Skratch Bastid and Kobio Town, among other training courses, also participate in this online initiative.
Although the artists are forced to work in “DIY” (Do it yourself), since their living room, the platform says that it will endeavour to propose a dynamic session, with multiple camera angles. It will also encourage artists to propose new songs.
The concerts will be associated with the charity Unity Charity, as well as various broadcast partners of the shows, including the Royal Conservatory of Music, and several festivals: the Sunfest, the festival, Kultrún, the Hillside Festival, the Small World Music and the Northern Lights Festival Boreal.
The platform for preparing, inter alia, on the 8th of may next, a festival virtual, which will consist of 10 performances online. This festival will be supported by Music Together, an emergency fund created by the famous Foundation Slaight, who supports the arts in canadian.
Some 150 artists will benefit from this initiative. They will be paid $ 1000 per delivery, accurate URGNT, by way of a press release.
Expanded to the rest of Canada
URGNT has also announced that his team was in the process of putting in place a series of pan-canadian concerts. This series, which would begin may 15, will have the support of festivals across the country, according to their announcement. Artists nationwide will participate.
The movement URGNT LIVE aims to help artists and the industry Canada to find sources of income during the crisis of the COVID-19. It has to founder the Toronto-based Mark Marczyk, known as the figurehead of the Lemon Bucket Orkestra, a group of music “guerrilla-folk party-punk” self-proclaimed.
URGNT is open to applications from musicians wishing to participate in the movement by offering concerts to show.
The organization that pays the benefits of 20 minutes and more, accepts donations via the platform of socio-funding GoFundMe.