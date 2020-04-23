COVID-19: the North Shore “lucky” not to have case in a CHSLD
April 9, 2020 16h36
BAIE-COMEAU — The integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the North Shore, we were lucky to have still been no cases of people affected by the COVID-19 in the residences for elderly people in the area. It is far from being the case elsewhere in the province.
“There are still no cases in the CHSLDS, intermediate resources, the family and the private residences for the elderly. It means that the measures put in place are working well,” said the director of the program of support to the autonomy of older persons of the organization, Priscilla Malenfant.
“We are lucky because we can use the experience of other areas to put all the chances on our side to not make it happen”, she added.
As for the number of positive cases to the COVID-19 in the region, it is estimated this Thursday at 81, an increase of 6 cases compared to the previous day. Thirty of these cases are considered cured. Two of the infected persons were hospitalized.
It should be noted that, since Tuesday, no new cases have been recorded outside of the MRC of Sept-Rivières, consisting of Seven-Îles and Port-Cartier, where the federal penitentiary. Fifty-nine of the 81 regional case can be found in the MRC.
The penitentiary in Port-Cartier, in effect, 35 cases related to this outbreak. According to the medical officer of health of the North Shore, Dr. Richard Fachehoun, these 35 cases are not all related to inmates or correctional officers. Some are found outside of the penitentiary, but they are still connected to this outbreak by transmission of the community.
As to the deputy director-general of the CISSS, Dyane Benoît, she reiterated that the CISSS has apologised to the seniors of the Lower North Shore who have received calls asking if they want to be transferred to Québec or to receive end of life care if they are gripping the COVID-19, as reported by The Sun yesterday. “We understand that the approach to be worried”, she launched in, ensuring that the fixes are made.
For the rest of the North Shore, there are 14 cases in the RCM of Manicouagan (main city : Baie-Comeau), 5 in the Minganie area (Havre-Saint-Pierre), 3-in-Haute-Côte-Nord (Forestville), and still no case in Fermont and in the Basse-Côte-Nord.