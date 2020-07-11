COVID-19: the number of new cases drops to under one hundred
The authorities have identified 91 new cases at the balance sheet presented on Saturday, for a total of 56 407 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Share
11 July 2020 11h44
Share
COVID-19: the number of new cases drops to under one hundred
The canadian Press
PC
The number of new cases of COVID-19 has dropped back below 100 in Quebec.
According to the data of the ministry of Health published Saturday, the authorities have identified 91 new cases, for a total of 56 407 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The balance sheet is also increased, and eight new deaths, including four that occurred prior to 3 July. It is regretted that up to now the death of 5620 people due to the virus.
If we exclude these deaths and 25 773 cases considered resolved, an account in Quebec 25 014 active cases.
The number of hospitalizations was down to four, at 313. Two less people were in the intensive care unit, or 22.
Not less than 12 232 samples were taken during the day on Thursday.
Twenty-five cases were added on the island of Montréal compared to Friday, for a total of 27 554. There were 58566 case in the region of Laval, an increase of six, and 8117 in the Montérégie region, an increase of 19.
There were also 2053 case in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec, 1874 in the National Capital, 979 in the eastern Townships, a total of 619 in the Outaouais region, 342 of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and 193 in Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine
In Canada
Up to now, it has identified 107 of 191 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8766 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial:
56 407 cases in Quebec, including 5620 deaths; 36 464 cases in Ontario, including 2710 death; 8596 case in Alberta, of which 160 deaths; 3028 case in British Columbia, including 186 deaths; 1066 case in Nova Scotia, including 63 deaths; 815 case in Saskatchewan, including 15 deaths; 325 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 262 case in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 166 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 33 cases to the Île-du-Prince-Édouard; 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.