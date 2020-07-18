COVID-19: the number of new cases rose further in Quebec
158 new cases were added in the last 24 hours. This is the largest rise since mid-June.
Share
July 18, 2020 12: 11
Updated at 14h23
Share
COVID-19: the number of new cases rose further in Quebec
The canadian Press
PC
The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to advance, Quebec.
According to data published by the ministry of Health, are 158 new cases that were added in the last 24 hours. This is the largest rise since mid-June.
We hit 57 300 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The authorities complain that the new seven deaths, five occurred before 10 July. The number of loss of life now amounts to 5654.
The situation improves again in the hospitals, as it has identified 248 patients affected by the virus, a decrease of 12 compared to the day before. The number of patients in the icu had retreated from one to 15.
Since Saturday, imitating other canadian provinces, the authorities apply a new methodology to estimate the number of people restored. According to them, the former method resulted in a significant underestimate”. According to these new estimates, the number of people healed now amounted to 50 027.
Given this change, the authorities believe that there would be as 1684 active cases in Quebec.
There were 87 cases in the Montreal area, for a total of 27 950. There were 5899 infections in the region of Laval and 8343 in the Montérégie region.
Elsewhere in Quebec, the number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic amounted to 2068 in the Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec, 1906 in the National Capital, 989, in the eastern Townships, 632 in Ottawa, 352 in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and 193 in Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
The number of samples taken on July 16, climbed to a 15-258.
In Canada
Up to now, there have been 109 993 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8849 Canadians.
Canadian laboratories have submitted more than 3.4 million people to a test screening of the COVID-19. During the last week, 40,000 people on average per day were screened, of which 1 % have obtained a positive result, authorities have indicated through a press.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 57 300 cases in Quebec, including 5654 death; 37 440 cases in Ontario, 2748 deaths; 9219 cases in Alberta, including 167 deaths; 3198 case in British Columbia, including 189 deaths; 1067 case in Nova Scotia, including 63 deaths;936 case in Saskatchewan, including 15 deaths; 336 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 262 case in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 168 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 36 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard; 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.