COVID-19: the Ontario exceeds the milestone of 1000 dead

Ontario now has 1082-related deaths COVID-19.

April 30, 2020 15h37

Updated at 18: 59

Émilie Pelletier

Public health Ontario has reported 86 new deaths since Wednesday, a record since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19. The province now has 1082 deaths.

All in all, in Ontario there are 16 187 cases of COVID-19, with 459 new people who have tested positive to the virus since Wednesday.

Despite this increase in the number of cases and deaths, the premier, Doug Ford stressed, in a press conference Thursday, that the province is in the process of flattening the curve.

His government has announced the instructions for the reopening of a gradual business and work environments. These guidelines will introduce in the manufacturing, agricultural and restoration, among other things, how to adapt responsibly to the measures of distance physical.

The ministry of Labour has also hired 58 new inspectors to visit the places of work in anticipation of their reopening to ensure the safety of employees.

The chief medical officer of health of Ontario, Dr. David Williams, said that the province is in its ” five or sixth day of decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19 “. He wants to see this decrease for 14 days, with less than 200 new cases everyday, before recommending the re-opening of the ontario economy.

The chief medical officer of health of Ontario, Dr. David Williams

Archives, The canadian Press

Dr Williams also says that the number of tests performed each day will increase. “Will we get to 19 000 per day? It is possible”.

Case Progression of COVID-19

Ontario is home to 999 hospitalizations. Among these patients, 233 are in the intensive care, and 181 are under ventilation.

According to the ministry of long-term Care, 835 residents of nursing homes long term have lost their lives, representing more than three in four deaths.

The ministry also reports 163 outbreaks in nursing homes long-term, as well as 2614 residents and 1430 employees infected.

More than 60% of those infected are now considered cured.

Le Soleil

