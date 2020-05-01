COVID-19: the Ontario exceeds the milestone of 1000 dead
Ontario now has 1082-related deaths COVID-19.
Émilie Pelletier
Public health Ontario has reported 86 new deaths since Wednesday, a record since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19. The province now has 1082 deaths.
All in all, in Ontario there are 16 187 cases of COVID-19, with 459 new people who have tested positive to the virus since Wednesday.
Despite this increase in the number of cases and deaths, the premier, Doug Ford stressed, in a press conference Thursday, that the province is in the process of flattening the curve.
His government has announced the instructions for the reopening of a gradual business and work environments. These guidelines will introduce in the manufacturing, agricultural and restoration, among other things, how to adapt responsibly to the measures of distance physical.
The ministry of Labour has also hired 58 new inspectors to visit the places of work in anticipation of their reopening to ensure the safety of employees.
The chief medical officer of health of Ontario, Dr. David Williams, said that the province is in its ” five or sixth day of decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19 “. He wants to see this decrease for 14 days, with less than 200 new cases everyday, before recommending the re-opening of the ontario economy.