COVID-19: the Ottawa river crosses the milestone of 300 cases
The health authorities of the Outaouais identify Sunday, 9 new cases of coronavirus in its territory, thus crossing the milestone of 300 confirmed cases.
May 3, 2020 14h39
Updated at 16h06
Share
COVID-19: the Ottawa river crosses the milestone of 300 cases
Jean-Simon Milette
The Right
Share
The health authorities of the Outaouais identify Sunday, 9 new cases of coronavirus in its territory, thus crossing the milestone of 300 confirmed cases.
Since the beginning of the crisis, 302 people have been infected with the COVID-19 in Ottawa.
No new deaths were reported Sunday.
Recall that a fourth death was listed on Saturday, a third in a CHSLD in the region.
In addition, four new hospitalizations have been recorded on Sunday. So there are 9 people hospitalized as a result of the COVID-19 in Ottawa. One person is in intensive care.
A total of 169 cases were resolved, which represents a rate of approximately 55 %.