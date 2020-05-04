COVID-19: the Ottawa river crosses the milestone of 300 cases

| May 4, 2020 | News | No Comments

COVID-19: l’Outaouais franchit le cap des 300 cas

COVID-19: l’Outaouais franchit le cap des 300 cas

The health authorities of the Outaouais identify Sunday, 9 new cases of coronavirus in its territory, thus crossing the milestone of 300 confirmed cases.

May 3, 2020 14h39

Updated at 16h06

Share

COVID-19: the Ottawa river crosses the milestone of 300 cases

COVID-19: l’Outaouais franchit le cap des 300 cas

COVID-19: l’Outaouais franchit le cap des 300 cas

Jean-Simon Milette

The Right

Share

The health authorities of the Outaouais identify Sunday, 9 new cases of coronavirus in its territory, thus crossing the milestone of 300 confirmed cases.

Since the beginning of the crisis, 302 people have been infected with the COVID-19 in Ottawa.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

Recall that a fourth death was listed on Saturday, a third in a CHSLD in the region.

In addition, four new hospitalizations have been recorded on Sunday. So there are 9 people hospitalized as a result of the COVID-19 in Ottawa. One person is in intensive care.

A total of 169 cases were resolved, which represents a rate of approximately 55 %.

COVID-19: l’Outaouais franchit le cap des 300 cas

The distribution of cases by territory.

Screenshot

The integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) had said Saturday that the situation in homes for the elderly is a “major concern”.

“The CHSLD de la Petite-Nation is gradually beginning to implement the lifting of the isolation for the residents who have recovered from the COVID-19,” said the CISSSO Saturday.

“For its part, the CHSLD Lionel-Émond rest to 18 positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak. An increased presence of managers and team of the prevention and control of infections is provided.”

At the provincial level, a leap of 2209 case was registered on Sunday, bringing the total to 31 865 cases.

COVID-19: l’Outaouais franchit le cap des 300 cas

The distribution of cases by region.

Screenshot

According to the ministry of Health, this increase would be due to a computer problem. A total of 1317 cases were detected between 2 and 30 April had not yet been reported.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *