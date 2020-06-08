In Peru, the second country of the continent the most affected region behind Brazil, the hospital system is on the verge of collapse, especially because of the lack of oxygen.
June 7, 2020
Updated at 23h08
COVID-19: the pandemic has made 400 000 deaths in the world
PARIS — The pandemic of sars coronavirus has surpassed the Sunday threshold of 400, 000 deaths in the world, continuing to progress rapidly in the countries of Latin America.
On Sunday, during his prayer of the Angelus in front of hundreds of faithful gathered in St. Peter’s square, pope Francis, born in Buenos Aires, expressed concern that the crisis on the continent of his origin.
“Unfortunately (…) in Latin America, the virus continues to make many victims,” he lamented, expressing his compassion “to these populations, patients, and their families, and to all those who care for it”.
The spread of the virus has accelerated in Latin America: in Peru, the second country of the continent the most affected region behind Brazil, the hospital system is on the verge of collapse, especially because of the lack of oxygen. This has not prevented the announcement of the reopening of the inca site of Machu Picchu for the 1st of July.
The reopening of the inca site of Machu Picchu is planned for the 1st of July.
AFP Cris Bouroncle
Chile has corrected Sunday its balance sheet of the victims of the coronavirus, adding to 653 deaths occurred in march and April. This brings the total of dead to 2 290. The south american country has also made records in the past 24 hours, with 96 deaths and 6 405 contaminations.
In the United States, where the novel coronavirus has made the most of the dead, 691 people had died in the past 24 hours, according to the balance sheet Sunday, of the Johns Hopkins university, compared with 3, 000 deaths per day at the height of the crisis. This brings to 110 482 the total number of deaths due to the COVID-19 in the United States, where 1 938 842 cases have been identified.
Easing in Rio
In Brazil, third countries, the more grief-stricken in the world, with more than 35 000 deaths, behind the United States and the United Kingdom, the governor of Rio de Janeiro has, however, announced the easing from Saturday of the containment measures.
Brazilians took to the streets on Sunday in Sao Paulo, and Brasilia to protest for or against the president of extreme right-wing Jair Bolsonaro, notably criticised for its handling of the outbreak of coronavirus. Thousands of people gathered in the afternoon in Sao Paulo, boasting some of the banners in defence of democracy, against racism and the policy of the president of brazil.
In Europe and in north Africa, life takes back its rights. The lifting of restrictions continued on Saturday in France, where the epidemic is now “controlled” according to the health authorities. Thirteen deaths have been recorded in the French hospital Sunday, the balance sheet, the lowest since mid-march.
But Poland has registered during the weekend, a spike in infections with the coronavirus in particular related to a coal mine in the south of the country, said Sunday the ministry of Health. The country has listed 1 151 new cases of COVID-19, of which 576 Saturday and 575 Sunday.
Brazil is the third country in the most grief-stricken in the world, with more than 35 000 people died.
AFP, Tarso Sarraf
Spain, who managed to subdue the virus in recent weeks, has recorded 27 000 deaths, according to the latest figures.
In contrast, the United Kingdom rises only to the account-drop restrictions. The government announced on Sunday that the places of worship would open on June 15, but only for the “individual prayer”, as well as the businesses to be non-essential. The country, with a total of 40 542 deaths, has the second heaviest balance in the world, after the United States. It presents, according to several comparative studies, the excess mortality the highest in the world reported to its population.
In addition, any person arriving in the United Kingdom from abroad must observe from Monday, a quarantine of 14 days in order to avoid importing new cases of coronavirus in the country, a measure of the effectiveness disputed that disturb the air and tourism. This quatorzaine, which will be reviewed by the british government every three weeks, for all arrivals by land, sea and air, travellers are resident or not in the United Kingdom.
Re-opening of airports in Greece
On June 15, Greece, spared by the pandemic to have taken well upstream of the stringent measures, plans to reopen the airports of Athens and Thessaloniki, in order to boost tourism, essential for this small european country with few resources and little industrialized. So far, the authorities have decided to extend by two weeks the confinement imposed to the camps of migrants in overcrowded, until 21 June.
On 15 June, Greece plans to reopen the airports of Athens and Thessaloniki, in order to boost tourism, which it depends.
AFP, Louisa Gouliamaki
Just like Greece, Israel, with 290 deaths, has been relatively unspoiled by the COVID-19. But, in anticipation of a second wave, and keen to reduce its dependence on health, the government announced on Sunday the implementation of a first production line to manufacture two million masks per month.
Meanwhile, New Zealand no longer has a case active of coronavirus, announced Monday the health authorities after the exit of the last patient, who was still in isolation. The director general of the ministry of Health Ashley Bloomfield saw in this step a success which the whole country could be proud of.
“The fact of not having any case active for the first time since February 28, is certainly an important milestone in our journey but, as we have previously said, it will be essential to maintain vigilance against the COVID-19”, he said in a press release. New Zealand was praised for its effective response to the outbreak of coronavirus, which has involved inter alia a containment strict seven weeks until may.
New Zealand, which has a population of five million inhabitants, counted 1 154 confirmed cases and 22 deaths in total.
AP, Mark Baker
In Canada, the main public health officer expressed concern Sunday of the consequences of the pandemic of the new coronavirus on the mental health of its citizens.
“I am concerned about the mental health of Canadians,” explains Dr. Theresa Tam, referring to the results of a study according to which a greater number of Canadians consume more alcohol, and junk food or sweets since the beginning of the pandemic,
Le Soleil