COVID-19: the Parliament will be recalled to pass emergency measures
Andrew Scheer, acting head of the conservative Party
April 1, 2020 15: 00
Updated at 19: 50
Share
COVID-19: the Parliament will be recalled to pass emergency measures
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
Share
OTTAWA – The federal Parliament will be recalled a second time to adopt new economic measures emergency and will have to see if the government has learned from his mistakes.
On Wednesday, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced during its press briefing daily that he had asked his team to contact the opposition parties to this issue, stressing that the response to the crisis should be “an effort of the team Canada”.
“It is perhaps to be picking up compared to the kerfuffle of the past week. It was wrong to side with the government and it has not shown a very good image vis-à-vis the opposition parties,” said Geneviève Tellier, a professor of political studies at the University of Ottawa.
Last week, the adoption of the federal plan, which was not expected to be a formality, has turned into a marathon of negotiations after the opposition had accused the government of wanting to assign with unprecedented powers in the context of the crisis of the COVID-19.
This time, the government has not waited. He has already contacted the opposition parties to determine a date for another short return to the House of commons, a few hours after the conservatives had made the request.
The elected officials will focus on the wage subsidy to enterprises, which will cost $ 71 billion $ to the State and which should be established within six weeks.
The bloquistes are ready to cooperate, but on certain conditions.
Chef Yves-François Blanchet requires all parliamentarians to have in hand the wording of the draft law and agree on the final version of the bill before moving to Ottawa. He hopes that the exercise must be carried out quickly.
Mr. Blanchet has criticised the government for giving in last week to conservative pressure so that the bloquistes were willing to allow the government to go ahead with the wage subsidy and tax cuts without asking for a new authorization to the Parliament.
“Our proposal would have avoided the return to the Parliament”, in the opinion of the chief bloquiste. “I reiterate that the partisanship should be left in the cloakroom”, he claimed, is a shame that this new meeting of elected representatives and senators delayed the payment of the financial assistance.
Ms. Bowen asked how the opposition will behave during this new session in the Commons.
“Is it that they will try to score points? It could be to the disadvantage of the opposition parties if they start to get a bit of partisanship that is more or less founded, I would tell you”, she said, citing as an example the governments of Quebec and Ontario who have the support of all parties in the fight against the COVID-19.
“I reiterate that the partisanship should be left in the cloakroom ”
—
The leader of the Bloc québécois, Yves-François Blanchet
Already, the chief of the new democrat Jagmeet Singh said via Twitter that”wait up to six weeks (for the wage subsidy) will force many businesses to close”. It considers that the situation requires “an emergency far greater”.
The lieutenant curator of Québec, Alain Rayes, has been criticized by way of a press release, the “bad management” of the government in this crisis.
“Unfortunately, today, entrepreneurs have learned that the aid measures were to be delayed, because the first plan presented by the liberals and passed in the House of commons last week, had been badly put together and sloppy”, he said.
No date has been advanced for the return to the Parliament for the time being.
The first plan
Last week, a Parliament reduced to adopt a plan of economic measures of emergency which had to be 82 billion dollars to help citizens and businesses affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19. With the addition of the Benefit the canadian emergency, the plan adopted is mounted to 107 billion $.
The lion’s share of the plan included 55 billion $ in the form of deferred taxes for businesses and individuals. In addition, 52 billion $ will be paid in assistance for workers, students who are required to repay their loans, in addition to funds for the health system, the homeless, shelters for women and indigenous communities.
The wage subsidy to small businesses first had to be 10 %, but was increased to 75 % towards the end of last week.
On Monday, prime minister Trudeau announced that the wage subsidy will eventually be distributed to any company who will have lost at least 30 % of its income, regardless of its number of employees. The government of Canada will subsidize 75 % of the first $ 58 $ 700 each wage, so that it may ensure up to 847 $ per week, per employee. The measure is retroactive to march 15.
The cost for this program: $ 71 billion $, which brings all of the measures of the federal government to combat the economic effects of the COVID-19 to 255 billion dollars.