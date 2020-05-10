COVID-19: the province of Ontario authorizes the redeployment of the staff of the school boards

| May 10, 2020 | News | No Comments

The prime minister of ontario Doug Ford

May 9, 2020 12: 05pm

Updated at 17h51

COVID-19: the province of Ontario authorizes the redeployment of the staff of the school boards

Jean-Simon Milette

The Right

The government, Ford announced on Saturday that a new emergency decree purporting to authorize the redeployment voluntary staff of school boards to congregate care facilities during the pandemic COVID-19.

This measure will alleviate the shortage of personnel facing hospitals, homes, long term care, retirement homes and shelters for women in Ontario.

“Our priority remains to protect the most vulnerable members of the community and the dedicated staff that takes care of them during the pandemic COVID-19 “, said the premier, Doug Ford.

“A good number of our homes long-term care, and shelters lack of workers. I therefore encourage all employees in the education sector who are available to help us if they can, because their contribution could really change the lives of those who need help today. “

The ontario government states that “the employees voluntarily redeployed will retain their working relationship with their school board, their salary and all other benefits of employment.” They will also be eligible for the special bonus in connection with the pandemic.

Teachers ‘ unions in ontario also supported the emergency decree of the government. This is particularly the case of the Association of public school boards of Ontario and the Association franco-ontarienne des conseils scolaires catholiques.

For his part, the minister of Education Stephen Lecce pointed out that “although many unions and all employers’ associations that represent school boards are ready to offer their help, the Act of 2014 on collective bargaining in the school board contains no provision to re-deploy staff outside the education sector. ”

“This emergency decree will allow our education staff to volunteer to provide support where it is most needed in this time of crisis. “

The minister of Education, Stephen Lecce

Archives, The canadian Press

Measures to help parents

The ontario government has also announced new measures to support licensed child care centres and thus ensure that they remain viable and ready to open when the parents return to work.

This new government plan, Ford is focused on the protection of child care spaces for parents who must return to the job in the coming weeks within the framework of the economic recovery plan in Ontario.

Among the measures announced include the support of the operating expenses is fixed for childcare services are eligible, as well as a simplified application process for childcare facilities that do not currently receive provincial funding.

In addition, the government has issued a directive according to which all centres will be required to maximize the support available under the response Plan of the economic COVID-19 of Canada.

The government has also announced that it will remove all permit applications child care, renewal, and the cost of the review in order to save substantial cost. Permits child care that will expire during the crisis, will be renewed automatically.

“We take measures to protect child care spaces for local parents to return to work,” explained the minister Lecce.

“Our plan is focused on two objectives. The first was to save money for parents by prohibiting child care providers from charging families during the period of closure. The second objective was to protect child care spaces throughout the province, so that families can re-enter the workforce with confidence that the local centres will be accessible and safe. “

There are more than 5,500 child care and 124 daycares licensed on the territory of ontario.

Doug Ford

Number of cases

Ontario reported Saturday, the lowest increase of new cases of coronavirus in the country for more than a month.

The health authorities in the province reported 346 new cases Saturday, for a total of 19 944 confirmed cases.

This increase of 346 case represents a rate of 1.8 %, one of the most low since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ontario lists 59 new deaths since Friday, bringing the balance to 1599.

The province also announced that new outbreaks of COVID-19 have occurred in three other homes, long-term care. There are currently 237 households affected in Ontario.

In addition, 1016 people remain hospitalized. A little more than 200 of them are in the icu and 158 have recourse to the artificial respirator.

The number of solved cases now stands at 14 383, which represents a rate of 72 %.

Le Soleil

