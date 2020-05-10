COVID-19: the province of Ontario authorizes the redeployment of the staff of the school boards
Jean-Simon Milette
The Right
The government, Ford announced on Saturday that a new emergency decree purporting to authorize the redeployment voluntary staff of school boards to congregate care facilities during the pandemic COVID-19.
This measure will alleviate the shortage of personnel facing hospitals, homes, long term care, retirement homes and shelters for women in Ontario.
“Our priority remains to protect the most vulnerable members of the community and the dedicated staff that takes care of them during the pandemic COVID-19 “, said the premier, Doug Ford.
“A good number of our homes long-term care, and shelters lack of workers. I therefore encourage all employees in the education sector who are available to help us if they can, because their contribution could really change the lives of those who need help today. “
The ontario government states that “the employees voluntarily redeployed will retain their working relationship with their school board, their salary and all other benefits of employment.” They will also be eligible for the special bonus in connection with the pandemic.
Teachers ‘ unions in ontario also supported the emergency decree of the government. This is particularly the case of the Association of public school boards of Ontario and the Association franco-ontarienne des conseils scolaires catholiques.
For his part, the minister of Education Stephen Lecce pointed out that “although many unions and all employers’ associations that represent school boards are ready to offer their help, the Act of 2014 on collective bargaining in the school board contains no provision to re-deploy staff outside the education sector. ”
“This emergency decree will allow our education staff to volunteer to provide support where it is most needed in this time of crisis. “