COVID-19: the province of Ontario exceeded its target of screening

Ontario is now approaching the 30 000 reported cases of COVID-19.
June 4, 2020 15h02
Updated at 16h12
Émilie Pelletier
Not only the public health of Ontario has managed to exceed its target of 16 000 daily tests, but also exceeded its capacity for analyses in laboratories, on Wednesday.
With 20 822 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, Ontario has reached a record number of screening tests daily.
The minister of Health, Christine Elliott, has announced the appointment of ex-liberal of the Trudeau government, Jane Philpott, as a special advisor for the creation of a new data platform on the pandemic COVID-19.
It had caused quite an uproar by resigning from the post of president of the Treasury Board in the federal government, last year, in the wake of the case of SNC-Lavalin.
Dr. Philpott will advise the government in the establishment of a database that will help researchers to access to “anonymised data”.
“Dr. Philpott has extensive experience in leadership positions in the health system and his advice will be invaluable while we are finalizing the creation of the Platform-ontario health data,” said minister Elliott.
In addition, the province has registered 356 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 29 403.
All in all, there are 2 357 deaths in Ontario, of which 1 509 residents and five employees of nursing homes long-term.
The ontario government has ordered the legal guardianship of a 9th home long-term care. The ministry of long-term Care has appointed the William Osler Health System as acting manager of the home Woodbridge Vista Care Community, in Vaughan. In this centre, 17 residents have died.
More than fifty residents and twenty employees have contracted the COVID-19.
In contrast, the percentage of people who have contracted the coronavirus, and who are now considered cured is now 78.9%.
Tuesday, 776 persons were hospitalized, of which 121 were in the icu and 94 under a respirator.