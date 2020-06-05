COVID-19: the public health Agency warns of an outbreak [VIDEO]
The prime minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Thursday
Share
June 4, 2020 11h08
Updated at 17h48
Share
COVID-19: the public health Agency warns of an outbreak [VIDEO]
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The pandemic of COVID-19 will other hundreds of deaths in the short term, but may return in force this fall if there is a relaxation of measures of distance-physical, according to the public health Agency of Canada.
According to new estimates unveiled on Thursday by the Agency, Canada could have between 97 990 and 107 454 cases of people infected with the coronavirus as of June 15. The number of deaths could be between 7700 and 9400 on the same date.
However, these projections are based on data dating back two or three weeks, while many of the restrictions were not lifted. Thursday, there were already more than 7600 deaths in Canada.
“We have already seen several times that this is not a crystal ball”, defended the deputy chief public health officer, Dr. Howard Njoo. “For the moment, it is between the two limits,” he added, confident.
The public health officials warn of a surge in the number of cases of COVID-19, possibly in the fall, if the rules are no longer met.
The head administrator chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, warns that “it doesn’t take much” for this scenario to materialize.
“The dynamic models that you have seen, in the majority, demonstrate that if you release some things too quickly, if we don’t continue these public health measures, there is a very high probability of a kind of revival and resurgence”, she warned.
“If, with (all of) Canada, we continue with our efforts, we may perhaps not reach a peak this fall”, was suggested by his colleague, Dr. Njoo, accepting that this will be a “challenge” to abide by all the rules with the nice weather and the progressive reopening of the economy.
Speaking Thursday in front of his residence, the prime minister Justin Trudeau says he is encouraged by the most recent data, but also served as a warning to all those who would see a reason to release the measures of social distancing.
“The situation remains serious, especially in regions where we continue to see a large number of cases, and in the centers of long-term care and housing for the elderly. So even if it starts to take over some activities, we must strengthen other measures such as screening and searching of contacts”, he said.
Help for seniors in July
In addition, the boost promised to the elders in the month of may will culminate nearly two months after it was announced.
The federal government had promised a single payment non-taxable $ 300 to seniors eligible to receive old age Security and $ 200 additional to those which are eligible for the guaranteed income Supplement.
The initial announcement had taken place on 12 may. Seniors will see the color of this money in the week of 6 July by deposit or by cheque.
Deb Schulte, minister of Seniors, recognizes that the process took “a little longer” because the federal government wanted to make sure to implement a simple system, without the risk of fraud, which would reach all eligible seniors.
Military Mission in NURSING homes
Prime minister Trudeau still has no decision to announce on the maintenance of soldiers in the CHSLD du Québec, a request for François Legault.
The discussions between Ottawa and Quebec city continue, he simply said on Thursday before noon.
“Our priority is to ensure seniors in Quebec are well protected, receive care which are so necessary during this pandemic. (…) Canada will continue to help Quebec regain control of these centres there,” he said.
Ottawa planned to end the mission on 12 June. A few days of this date, we therefore do not know yet if the mission will be extended or not.
“I think that Ottawa, for the military, could answer now”, demanded the chief bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet.
Suspecting that the delay is due to a disagreement within the Trudeau government, he asked that “someone is to demonstrate leadership, (…) slice and to take the decision and says that it allows it to remain there.” According to him, it is “the health and safety of the people”.
In the Commons, the chief bloquiste is returned to the load, calculating that if the federal transfers to the provinces in matters of health was at the height, the Quebec would not be there.
“There would be no need to ask the soldiers. There would be no need to take emergency measures to support them in NURSING homes. We would have had the means,” believes Mr. Blanchet.
The chief neo-democratic party has also explored the same theme in Common.
“Is it that I can have a commitment from the liberal government not to withdraw the forces (armies) in canada (until it was) adequate human resources to protect our seniors?”, asked Jagmeet Singh.
“Today, the canadian armed forces are there,” he simply replied the vice-first minister, asked by chrystia Freeland.
Wage subsidy and political parties
The Bloc québécois continues to denounce the use by the liberal Party of Canada (LPC) of the wage subsidy created to help employers bear the economic effect of the pandemic.
Even if Elections Canada confirms that it is not illegal for a political party to use the money from this grant, Yves-François Blanchet does not affect his speech.
“I said irregular and potentially illegal. I maintain my position,” insisted Mr. Blanchet during a press briefing Thursday morning.
And if the agency which administers the electoral law does not see there of illegality, Mr. Blanchet attack the body, after referring to “the big basic common sense” to tax illegal the use of the grant.
“If an institution that is supposed to protect a certain fairness in democracy is in washing the hands (…), it is perhaps the institution which has a problem and I don’t gênerai certainly not to say”, launched the leader bloquiste.
Then, he returned to his ethical argument.
“For someone who has the shadow of the beginning of a conscience will admit that he is not supposed to get the money in there”, he judged.
His colleague Alain Therrien took over the argument in the Commons.
“The taxpayers’ money, whether they are liberal or not, will end up to finance the election campaign of the liberal Party”, he accused. “Will they pay?”, claimed the mp bloquiste.
“The support applies to all employers across the country. (…) No matter for whom you work, our government will support you”, he said, the minister of the Prosperity of the middle class, Mona Fortier.
Number of cases
There has been more than 1 787 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. About 5 % of them have detected the disease. We spend, on average, 29 000 tests per day.
Up to now, there have been 93 702 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 7636 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 52 143 cases in Quebec, including 4885 deaths; 29 403 cases in Ontario, 2357 deaths; 7076 case in Alberta, including 145 deaths; 2623 case in British Columbia, of which 166 deaths; 1058 case in Nova Scotia, including 61 deaths; 648 cases in Saskatchewan, with 11 deaths; 298 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 136 cases in New Brunswick, including one fatality; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
+
COVID-19: news of Justin Trudeau’s 4 June
CPAC
Le Soleil