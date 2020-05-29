COVID-19: the Québec deplores 74 deaths
The national director of public health Horacio Arruda and prime minister François Legault
May 28, 2020 12h01
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The figures disclosed Thursday in the late morning report, 74 new deaths attributed to the COVID-19 in Quebec in the past 24 hours, which leads to a total of 4302.
It is also reported 563 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 49 702.
The number of hospitalizations decreased from 47 to reach a total of 1331. Among these, 178 are in the intensive care, a decrease of 6.
There are 227 infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 24 838. This increase is similar to increases in day-to-day noted since the beginning of the week in the metropolis.
The number of cases went to 5314 in the region of Laval and to 6585 in the Montérégie region.