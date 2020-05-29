COVID-19: the Québec deplores 74 deaths

The national director of public health Horacio Arruda and prime minister François Legault

May 28, 2020 12h01

The canadian Press

MONTREAL – The figures disclosed Thursday in the late morning report, 74 new deaths attributed to the COVID-19 in Quebec in the past 24 hours, which leads to a total of 4302.

It is also reported 563 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 49 702.

The number of hospitalizations decreased from 47 to reach a total of 1331. Among these, 178 are in the intensive care, a decrease of 6.

There are 227 infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 24 838. This increase is similar to increases in day-to-day noted since the beginning of the week in the metropolis.

The number of cases went to 5314 in the region of Laval and to 6585 in the Montérégie region.

Le Soleil

