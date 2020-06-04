COVID-19: the Québec deplores that 59 new deaths

June 4, 2020

The Fleurdelysé at half-mast on the parliament of Québec

June 3, 2020 11h44

The canadian Press

MONTREAL – The pandemic of sars coronavirus has made 59 new casualties in the last 24 hours in Quebec.

This is in addition to the 22 deaths that occurred before 27 may, which leads to a total of 4794 loss of life, according to figures announced Wednesday.

The most recent data of 291 new cases, which inflates the total number of people infected 51 884.

The number of hospital admissions declined from 34 to 1141. Three less people were in the intensive care unit, or 158.

One hundred and thirty-six infections were added in the Montreal region, for a total of 25 788. The balance sheet was to 5488 case in Laval and 7091 in the Montérégie region.

Le Soleil

