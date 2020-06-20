Covid-19: the Québec deplores the 18 new deaths in the last 24 hours
It has 18 new deaths related to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, in Quebec.
June 20, 2020 11h32
The Quebec deplored the 18 new deaths related to the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, said Saturday the ministry of Health.
In addition, the authorities announced that 15 other deaths occurred before 12 June. The balance sheet amounts to 5408 dead since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 124 new cases, bringing the total number of people affected since the start of the crisis to 54 674. Not less than 23 201 of them are restored.
The number of hospital admissions has continued to decline on the territory of quebec. It is in a 529 account, which is 45 less than the previous day. The number of patients in the intensive care remained stable at 62.
The number of samples has also been stable, as had been conducted Thursday, 9870, an increase of 67 compared to the previous day.
The number of cases on the island of Montréal since the beginning of the pandemic has reached the plateau of the 27,000, just, an increase of 63. It has been reported in all of 5727 cases in the region of Laval and 7723 in the Montérégie region.
The region of the Capitale-Nationale region in counted 1802, the eastern Townships 953, Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec 2040, the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean 330, the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine 187 and the Outaouais region 576.
In Canada
Up to now, there have been 100 957 cases of confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8410 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 54 674 cases in Quebec, including 5408 death; 33 301 cases in Ontario, of which 2595 death; 7625 case in Alberta, including 152 deaths; 2790 case in British Columbia, including 168 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, of which 62 deaths; 716 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 309 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 164 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.