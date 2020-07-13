The United States was again in the top of the list of countries, with more than 66 000 cases registered.
COVID-19: the record of the case in a day on a global scale
Associated Press
GENEVA — The world Health Organization has reported another record in the increase in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus over a period of 24 hours, with more than 230 000.
The health agency of the United Nations said Sunday that the United States was again in the top of the list of countries, with more than 66 000 cases registered.
The figures do not take into account delays in the reporting of the case, and it is considered that they underestimate by far the total of actual cases.
The trend of confirmed cases continues to increase – with the three largest counts recorded during the last three days.
The previous record was Friday, with more than 228 000 new cases in the world in 24 hours.
All in all, the WHO has identified more than 12.5 million confirmed cases and more than 566 000 deaths due to the COVID-19.
MEXICO, THE FOURTH COUNTRY IN THE MOST MOURNFUL, RECONFINEMENT IN CATALONIA
Mexico has become Sunday the fourth country with the most deaths of the COVID-19, ahead of Italy, according to a report drawn up by theAFP according to government sources.
“There are in Mexico 299 750 cases of contamination confirmed and 35 006 death”, said the mexican health authority on Twitter. Italy identifies Sunday 34 954 deaths from the coronavirus.
In the last 24 hours, Mexico has registered 4 482 new cases and 276 deaths, according to the same source.