COVID-19: the record of the case in a day on a global scale

| July 13, 2020 | News | No Comments

The United States was again in the top of the list of countries, with more than 66 000 cases registered.

July 12, 2020 19h56

Updated at 23h02

Associated Press

GENEVA — The world Health Organization has reported another record in the increase in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus over a period of 24 hours, with more than 230 000.

The health agency of the United Nations said Sunday that the United States was again in the top of the list of countries, with more than 66 000 cases registered.

The figures do not take into account delays in the reporting of the case, and it is considered that they underestimate by far the total of actual cases.

The trend of confirmed cases continues to increase – with the three largest counts recorded during the last three days.

The previous record was Friday, with more than 228 000 new cases in the world in 24 hours.

All in all, the WHO has identified more than 12.5 million confirmed cases and more than 566 000 deaths due to the COVID-19.

MEXICO, THE FOURTH COUNTRY IN THE MOST MOURNFUL, RECONFINEMENT IN CATALONIA

Mexico has become Sunday the fourth country with the most deaths of the COVID-19, ahead of Italy, according to a report drawn up by theAFP according to government sources.

“There are in Mexico 299 750 cases of contamination confirmed and 35 006 death”, said the mexican health authority on Twitter. Italy identifies Sunday 34 954 deaths from the coronavirus.

In the last 24 hours, Mexico has registered 4 482 new cases and 276 deaths, according to the same source.

Mexico has become Sunday the fourth largest country mourns.

AFP, Claudio Cruz

South Africa has reimposed Sunday a curfew in the national front of an upsurge in cases of coronavirus, and in Spain the authorities of catalonia have reconfiné more than 200 000 people, a sign that the pandemic is far from over in Europe.

The president Cyril Ramaphosa has decided on Sunday to réimposer a curfew in South Africa because of the rise in cases of daily contamination. It has been noted that an average of 1 .000 new cases had been reported each day in recent weeks.

From Monday, the curfew will again be in force in South Africa from 21: 00 to 04: 00 local time, and family visits will be prohibited.

Mr Ramaphosa has also decided to again suspend the sale of alcohol. “As we head towards the peak of infections, it is vital that we do surchargions not our clinics and our hospitals with injuries related to alcohol that could have been avoided,” said the president on television.

Restrictions restored

The restrictions imposed in march to try to stop the epidemic in this country, the most affected in Africa, had been partially lifted in may. South Africa has saved up to now 264 184 cases of coronavirus, of which 3 971 fatal.

In Spain, for the first time since the end of the containment to be declared on 21 June, more than 200 000 people will be reconfinées to their home in order to fight against a strong rebound in the event of a COVID-19.

In Spain, more than 200 000 people will be reconfinées to their home.

AFP, Lluis Gene

The region is located around the city of Lleida, in Catalonia, a hundred kilometers of beaches and tourism of the Catalan coast.

“The population will stay home” from midnight, local time, announced Sunday the regional manager of Health, Alba Yards.

Spain is not the only country in Europe where restriction measures are taken: Hungary will ban Tuesday, the access to its territory to nationals of the african countries and south american, most asian countries and some european countries.

“Protect our safety”

“We need to preserve our security so that viruses cannot be introduced abroad. The rate of infection in us is decreasing and we want to keep it that way”, said on Sunday the press the head of cabinet of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban.

In the United States, the contamination will continue to increase rapidly, especially in large States in the south, and an official of the ministry of Health in Washington ruled on Sunday that a reconfinement in these areas was not excluded.

“Everything should be considered,” said Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of Health, interviewed on the television channel ABC. “We are all very concerned about the increase in the number of cases,” he said.

In the United States, the contamination will continue to increase rapidly, especially in large southern States like Florida and Texas.

AP, Wilfredo Lee

The United States, which are by far the country most heavily affected by the pandemic, were identified Sunday 59 747 new cases in 24 hours, according to the balance sheet daily from the Johns Hopkins university. The number of confirmed cases stood at 3 301 820 and the number of deaths to 135 171.

Argentina, it has surpassed the Sunday 100,000 threshold on contamination and has a total of 1 845 deaths.

Bolivia, which has only 11 million inhabitants, too, sees a rapid progression of the disease, with 47 200 contamination and 1 754 deaths. The president of bolivia acting Jeanine Añez and four ministers are contaminated.

The Near East and the Middle East are for the moment relatively unaffected by the pandemic. It is Iran that is the most affected country in the region with more than 12 829 deaths recorded for 257 303 cases, according to the official report of Sunday.

Le Soleil

