COVID-19 : the rules to follow, according to Gru and the Minions

May 28, 2020

Gru urges people to respect the rules of estrangement public.

May 28, 2020 16h13

The Press

The characters Gru and Minions of the franchise Despicable me, are urging people to respect the rules of estrangement public. The studio Illumination has made the message in partnership with the world health Organization and the United Nations Foundation.

Steve Carell lends his voice to Gru, just as in the movies of the series, in the English version. The advertising will be translated into Spanish, French, Portuguese and Arabic.

In the advertising message, Gru strongly urge people to wash their hands regularly and to abide by the rules of social distancing. In addition, it invites them to find new activities to do at home and to show kindness to others.



