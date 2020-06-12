COVID-19: the “social circles” in Ontario
More than 82% of people who have had a diagnosis of COVID-19 are now considered healed in Ontario.
June 12, 2020 12h26
Updated at 13h21
Émilie Pelletier
The government of Doug Ford has decided to implement a concept of “social circles”, which will allow Ontarians to add a greater number of people with whom they may have contact “proximity”, that is, up to ten people. This approach can begin as early as Friday.
Within these “social circles”, all interactions, including hugs, are acceptable. Wearing a mask will not be necessary for the interactions between members of the same circle.
“All of this progress, it is thanks to the workers of the heroic health, to the collective work of Ontarians and of our brave soldiers,” said the premier, Doug Ford, at a press conference on Friday.
To organize these social circles or family, the ontario government has put in place five steps to follow.
First of all, people of the same household are the first members of the social circle. It is this number that the members may add family members, up to a maximum of ten people.
Then, they will have to ensure that all people added to a social circle who have previously consented to be a part of it.
The government then recommended that the members of a social circle to ensure the safety of themselves and others, and to continue the distancing physical with anyone that is not part of the same social circle.
Finally, the health authorities of the province to ask Ontarians not to be a part of more than one social circle.
But be careful, the people who have a health more unstable or who are more at risk, as well as some health care workers, among others, “may wish not to participate in a family circle or social, limit the size of the circle or limit the amount of interactions with his circle,” says the ministry of Health.
What will be the benefits of the implementation of these “social circles”?
According to the health authorities of the province, this strategy ” will help to ease the burden of the pandemic COVID-19 and measures the health of Ontarians, while minimizing the risk of transmission of the virus “.
The “social circles” should also help to support mental health and reduce social isolation, to offer options to people who might need to receive support from people outside of their household, including child care or the care of the elderly.
According to the ministry of Health, it will be easier to quickly determine those with which a person infected with the COVID-19 has had close contact.
The military will remain until June 26,
The soldiers, sent in some homes, long-term care should be rappatriés Friday, but the federal government has approved the extension of their presence for an additional two weeks.
Discussions are ongoing to confirm the details of their deployment.
“This extension will ensure that households at high risk in which they are deployed will continue to benefit from their skills and their efforts to combat the COVID-19 “, said the minister of long-term Care, Merrilee Fullerton, in a statement sent to the media on Friday.
COVID-19: better in Ontario
A wind of optimism on the province of Ontario, so that for the first time since the beginning of the crisis, it has registered less than 200 new cases of COVID-19 and a new record of screening.
“Today is an exciting day for our province,” the prime minister said Doug Ford, at a press conference on Friday.
Public health has detected precisely 182 new infections of sars coronavirus in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 31 726.
A new record of screening has also been achieved, with 28 335 tests performed in the last 24 hours.
The last record has been reached the previous day, with more than 24 000 tests carried out.
In addition, 82.5% of people who have had a diagnosis of COVID-19 are now considered cured.
Ontario now 2 498 (+11) death related to the COVID-19. Among these, 1 606 (+6) were residents of nursing homes, long-term, as well as five employees.
So, it is the fourth day in a row where the number of deaths caused by the virus is less than 15. In the last six days, the number of deaths remained lower than 20.
There is also a decrease in the number of hospitalizations, with 527 patients, Thursday. Of these, 114 were in the intensive care unit, and 84, on life support.