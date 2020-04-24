COVID-19 : the strange arguments anti-mask, recycled from the era of aids
April 19, 2020
COVID-19 : the strange arguments anti-mask, recycled from the era of aids
Lionel Berthoux
Professor of microbiology and infectious diseases, UQTR
THE SCIENCE IN HIS WORDS / At the beginning of the 2000s has been introduced the concept of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to protect the people most at risk of acquiring HIV-1, the aids virus. The idea was simple : if a person is hiv-negative (not infected) but that his personal situation puts it at high risk of soon to be infected, it should be treated with antiviral drugs as a preventative measure. Several clinical trials have shown pretty quickly that the idea worked brilliantly : the protection level is around 85 % in the canadian study IPERGAY.
Despite the success undisputed of the approach to PrEP, its adoption by public health authorities has not been evident. “People are going to ill use, and therefore may not be protected”, “This will give people a false sense of protection, and they will take more risks”, was meant to. However, the level of protection conferred by the PrEP remains significant, even when the patient misses a dose from time-to-time. For what is the second argument, and the effectiveness of the therapies anti-HIV meant that it was unlikely that an increase of the risk-taking period would approximately offset the protective effect of PrEP.
In the real conditions, and in spite of the imperfection inherent in the human, the approach to PrEP work conclusively. There would be no logical basis to deny a prevention method which works well even if a small part of the people apply it imperfectly. Therefore, the approach to PrEP was eventually adopted, although fortunately for the patients. It is now approved by WHO and in several countries, including Canada.
Despite the success of anti-retroviral treatment and some prevention strategies, including PrEP, thousands of people continue to be infected each year in Canada. Since 2005, my lab is working to understand the mechanisms of innate immune response to infection, and to develop new strategies against HIV-1, based for example on the transfer of therapeutic genes.
The other disease, same arguments
We are plunged, years later, in another pandemic devastating caused by a virus. The SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19, has little in common with HIV-1. The SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, acquired primarily by inhalation. The virus can persist for up to several days on some surfaces and it can probably be infected when you touch your face after having been in contact with a contaminated object.
However, it is increasingly clear that the infection is often contracted by inhaling virus particles aérosolées present in the ambient air, and produced by patients when they cough, speak or even breathe. These viruses aérosolés accumulate in enclosed spaces and are likely to have a major role in the events of the transmission of mass in enterprises, homes for the elderly, cruise ships and of course within families.
Even though it is clear that the risk of contracting the virus increases when you get closer to the person that produces it, there is nothing to indicate that the risk is limited to a space of 2 metres. If one is in the same room as an infected person, one should consider himself at risk, regardless of the distance that separates us from it.
The main message of prevention of the health authorities, canadian, up until now, is to promote hand washing, containment and social distancing (> 2 meters). The port of the mask widespread in public places, it is still not recommended by the provincial governments, even if it has been recently suggested by the federal authorities in public health.
Similarly, the WHO continues to recommend wearing a mask, so that the experts of the us CDC have recently taken a position in its favour. The result of these contradictory opinions is that the protection masks, whether they are surgical or cloth, are very little used in Canada. So, get in supermarkets these days, it is to observe crowds of customers who do not wear masks and falsely believe to be in safety because they make an effort to keep at a distance from one another.
That said, the available scientific evidence, exactly, about wearing a mask ? In summary : it works very well to prevent the transmission of sars coronavirus. Simple surgical masks stop the vast majority of the virus SARS-CoV-2 product in the form of droplets and aerosols by patients Covid-19. In addition, retrospective studies clearly demonstrate that the port of the mask decreased strongly (70% to 90%) the risk of being infected during the outbreaks of sars coronavirus SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV in recent decades.
Why, then, this opposition, obstinate to the widespread use of masks in public places ? The arguments most frequently are familiar to the specialists of HIV-1. “People will be more at risk if they use it poorly.” “This will give a false sense of security.”
