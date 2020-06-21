COVID-19 : the “Sweden of Asia”
Jean-François Cliche
The Sun
Share
17 June 2020 11: 03
Share
COVID-19 : the “Sweden of Asia”
SCIENCE DAILY / “Why Japan has there been so few confirmed cases and deaths linked to the COVID-19 compared to Canada, yet has only one-third of the population of Japan ?”, request Michel Jacob, of Trois-Rivières.
The last I heard, Japan had not yet reached the cap of 18 000 cases and 1000 deaths. It is actually much less than the approximately 100 000 confirmed cases and over 8000 deaths were reported in Canada. Pro-rata to the population (127 million in Japan, $ 38 million in Canada), the contrast is even more striking : 141 cases and 8 deaths per million in Japan, compared to 2630 and 210 here. And this is without saying anything of Quebec : 6350 confirmed cases and 616 deaths per million.
As we have already seen in this topic, it is always difficult to compare statistics between different countries or provinces because the screening efforts and the definitions of “death-related/caused by the COVID-19” are not the same everywhere. Moreover, the prime minister of japan Shinzo Abe has been criticized in the beginning of the pandemic because his country was relatively little testing, “beyond” and many cases. Then it is possible that a part of the outbreak, has passed unnoticed since the latest available data about mortality (from all causes) were approximately 1,000 more deaths than usual, just in the capital, Tokyo, reported the agency Bloomberg last week. Wherever the epidemic has struck, there has been a significant increase in general mortality. So maybe, well, yes, that the extent of the damage was a little under-estimated in Japan.
But there was clearly not just dealing with a sleight-of methodology, here. The excess mortality from April to Tokyo, yet the city of the hardest hit areas of the country, was only about 12 % above the average of the last four years, and 7 % higher than the number of deaths occurring in April 2019. It is much, much less worse than in countries that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19. In England and Wales, for example, the excess mortality exceeded 100 % in the second half of April, at the height of the epidemic. If Japan had “looked elsewhere” by limiting the testing, the stats in general mortality would have easily revealed the entourloupe. You can see here that this was not (or little) the case.
So why the sars coronavirus has there been so much evil to spread there ? Japan is a case very intriguing, it must be said : a kind of “Sweden of Asia”, in the sense that the Abe administration has not imposed a containment of solid and mandatory, as it is elsewhere. A state of emergency has been declared, but nothing that approached what we experienced here — no legal restriction in the movements of the population, most of the shops remained open, etc
Except that… After a promising start, Sweden is placed among the countries where there are the most of death each day : it is mounted up to 10 daily deaths per million inhabitants and was always on top of 3 all the latest news. Japan has never exceeded the 0.25 death per million per day, and keeps very close to absolute zero for several weeks.